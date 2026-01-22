Clearwell Group Completes New Platform Investment in Flash-Rite

Clearwell Group

This investment allows the business to continue serving customers with the same high standards of safety, professionalism, and responsiveness while positioning Flash-Rite for future growth.” — Lisa Williams, Founder of Flash-Rite

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearwell Group , a Tampa-based family office, is pleased to announce the completion of a new platform investment in Flash-Rite , a leading provider of traffic safety and control services to municipalities, utilities, and event customers throughout Central Florida.“Flash-Rite has built a strong reputation for safety, reliability, and responsive service,” said Tyler Franz, Principal at Clearwell Group. “This investment provides a foundation for continued growth, and we look forward to supporting the business as it builds on its long history of operational excellence.”Founded in 1997, Flash-Rite has become a trusted partner to customers across Central Florida by committing to safety, operational discipline, and dependable execution across a comprehensive range of traffic management services, including Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) planning and implementation, traffic control equipment rental, and off-duty law enforcement and flagger staffing.“Partnering with Clearwell Group represents an exciting new chapter for Flash-Rite,” said Lisa Williams, Founder of Flash-Rite. “This investment allows the business to continue serving customers with the same high standards of safety, professionalism, and responsiveness while positioning Flash-Rite for future growth.”Flash-Rite will continue to operate with its existing leadership team, who will maintain a significant stake in the business. Clearwell Group completed the new platform investment with support from Patriot Capital and Northcreek Mezzanine. Carnegie Point Mergers & Acquisitions served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Flash-Rite.About Flash-RiteHeadquartered in Maitland, Florida, Flash-Rite provides traffic safety and control services including Maintenance of Traffic (“MOT”) planning and implementation, barricade and other traffic control equipment rentals, and off-duty law enforcement and flagger staffing. Founded in 1997, the company serves municipalities, utilities, and event customers throughout Central Florida with reliable, responsive service delivered by its tenured employee base.About Clearwell GroupClearwell Group is a family office based in Tampa, Florida. The goal of Clearwell Group’s direct investment effort is to build a family of businesses continuing the legacies started by great family entrepreneurs. Our principals have over 50 years of investment experience covering hundreds of individual investments in dozens of industries. We welcome family businesses into our family and are committed to building lasting, well-capitalized, meaningful businesses, and brands. Clearwell Group makes control and meaningful minority investments in companies located in the southeastern United States with a focus on the state of Florida.Financial criteria for our investments is as follows:Buyouts: $2M+ EBITDAReal Estate: Tax-Efficient DevelopmentIndustries of particular interest include manufacturing, business services, environmental services, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution, among others. We work with exceptional, entrepreneurial-minded management teams with a vision for growth. We welcome family businesses into our family and are committed to building lasting, well-capitalized, meaningful businesses and brands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.