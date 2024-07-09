Clearwell Group Successfully Exits Investment in Valor Environmental
The strategic investment by Clearwell Group was instrumental in accelerating our growth and service capabilities. Their support enabled us to provide top-tier environmental solutions to our clients.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwell Group, a private investment firm based in Tampa, Florida, is pleased to announce the successful exit of its investment in Valor Environmental, a leading provider of erosion control and environmental services to the construction industry across the United States.
Founded in 2003 by an enterprising individual who leveraged a second mortgage to purchase a street sweeper, Valor Environmental has grown from a modest startup to a powerhouse in the environmental services sector. Today, the company boasts a dedicated workforce of over 700 employees and serves more than 2,000 customers nationwide.
"Valor Environmental’s journey from a single street sweeper to a national leader in environmental services is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its team," said Ryan Cortner, Partner at Clearwell Group. "We are proud to have been a part of Valor’s remarkable growth story and are confident that Valor will continue to thrive in its next chapter."
During Clearwell Group's partnership with Valor, the company completed five acquisitions, significantly expanded its service offerings and geographic footprint, and reinforced its commitment to excellence and customer service in the environmental sector.
"The strategic investment by Clearwell Group was instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our service capabilities," said Kirk Foster, President of Valor Environmental. "Their support enabled us to advance our mission of providing top-tier environmental solutions to our clients."
“Clearwell Group is grateful for the opportunity to have partnered with Valor Environmental’s management team to build the nation’s largest provider of erosion control and related environmental services,” said Tyler Franz, Principal at Clearwell Group. “We are tremendously appreciative of the team’s effort and leadership throughout our partnership, and we are cheering for them as they enter the next era.”
The successful divestiture of Valor Environmental marks another milestone in Clearwell Group's mission to build lasting, well-capitalized businesses and brands. Clearwell continues to seek opportunities to partner with family-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses that have a vision for growth.
Raymond James served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Valor Environmental on this transaction.
McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel for Valor Environmental.
About Clearwell Group
Clearwell Group is a family-owned private investment firm based in Tampa, Florida. The firm is dedicated to building a family of businesses by continuing the legacies started by great family entrepreneurs. Clearwell partners with exceptional, entrepreneurial-minded management teams with a vision for growth, focusing on long-term success and sustainability.
About Valor Environmental
Valor Environmental is a leading provider of erosion control and related services to commercial development sites and homebuilders throughout the United States. Since its inception in 2003, Valor has committed to delivering high-quality environmental solutions, helping clients meet regulatory requirements.
