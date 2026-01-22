Creating a HACCP Plan Without a HACCP Team

Can I make a HACCP Plan on my own? HACCP certificate of completion

“Can a single person create a HACCP plan without a HACCP team?” is actually a very common question for small businesses and startups.

LUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developing a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan is traditionally a team-based process, built on shared experience, multiple perspectives, and operational insight. While creating a HACCP plan alone is not considered best practice and may be viewed as unconventional, it is increasingly common among small and emerging food businesses.Today, with widespread access to online resources, outreach programs, and affordable consulting services, even solo operators can access the knowledge needed to build an effective food safety system. Many questions can be answered through publicly available guidance, and free or low-cost technical assistance is more accessible than ever before.For food entrepreneurs working independently, building a HACCP plan begins with a structured, informed approach.Step 1: Get HACCP Trained and CertifiedThe foundation of any HACCP plan is proper training. The individual responsible for developing the plan should be HACCP-trained and certified. Training can be obtained through consultants, educational institutions, or online food safety training providers. Important considerations include cost, scheduling, travel requirements, and accessibility.Once certification is achieved, the solo HACCP developer must gain a full understanding of the product and process before identifying hazards and Critical Control Points (CCPs). In traditional HACCP development, the first step is assembling a HACCP team. For independent operators, the starting point becomes clearly defining what is produced and how it is produced.Step 2: Describe the Product and the ProcessBefore analyzing hazards or establishing CCPs, the product and its process must be fully understood from start to finish.Using a bakery producing French bread as an example, the solo HACCP developer should document the following:• Product name: French bread• Ingredients: Flour (wheat), water, yeast, salt (allergen: wheat/gluten)• Processing method: Mixed → fermented → baked• Packaging: Paper bag or plastic sleeve• Storage: Ambient, dry conditions• Shelf life: Typically 1–3 days• Distribution: Direct to consumer or retail• Intended consumer: General publicThis information serves as the foundation for all subsequent hazard identification and control decisions.Step 3: Create the Process Flow DiagramIn HACCP, a process flow diagram provides a step-by-step visual map of what happens to the food from the moment ingredients are received until the product is sold or served. It documents each handling step, the sequence of operations, and the points where hazards may be introduced.A well-constructed flow diagram helps identify potential contamination points and how time, temperature, and handling affect product safety. It also helps determine where controls and CCPs belong and ensures no steps are overlooked, such as cooling, temporary holding, slicing, or rework.Before conducting a hazard analysis, the product's flow through the facility must be clearly understood. An inaccurate flow diagram results in an ineffective HACCP plan. Best practice is to walk through the facility with the diagram in hand and physically verify each step.Step 4: Identify Intended Use and ConsumersWhen building a HACCP plan independently, it is critical to clearly define who will consume the product and how it will be used. This step asks how the product is expected to be handled in the real world.Key questions include:• Who will eat the product?• Will it be cooked again?• How will it be stored?• How quickly will it be consumed?The HACCP developer should describe the target consumer and the intended use of the food. Is the product ready-to-eat, reheated, frozen, or further processed? Where will it be used—at home, in restaurants, retail stores, schools, or other environments? What responsibility does the consumer have for safe handling, such as refrigeration, toasting, or same-day consumption?Example: French Bread:• French bread is a ready-to-eat bakery product intended for the general public.• It is consumed without further cooking, although some consumers may toast it.• The product is typically eaten the same day or within one to three days and stored at ambient temperature in a dry environment.These foundational steps allow independent food operators to begin building a HACCP plan with structure and confidence. Additional steps in the HACCP development process will be published later in this series.eHACCP.org offers on-demand HACCP training accredited by the International HACCP Alliance and is among the most affordable and accessible HACCP training options available online.

