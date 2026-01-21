REACX PHARMACEUTICALS NALMEFENE PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReacX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of long-term treatments for substance use disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase I open-label, dose-escalation clinical study evaluating an investigational nalmefene implant.

The Phase 1 clinical study is expected to enroll approximately 24 healthy adult volunteers. The primary objectives of the study are to characterize the pharmacokinetic release profile of the nalmefene implant, and to evaluate its safety and tolerability. The study is not designed to assess clinical efficacy.

This clinical trial is supported by a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, under the HEAL Initiative (Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative). The first-in-human study initiates the clinical development of a six-month nalmefene implant using ReacX’s proprietary ProNeura® long-term drug delivery technology, which is designed to provide continuous, controlled release of medication over extended periods.

The investigational nalmefene implant is being developed as a potential relapse-prevention treatment following opioid detoxification. Nalmefene is an opioid receptor antagonist with established clinical use in injectable and nasal formulations for the acute reversal of opioid overdose. The long-acting subdermal implant formulation is intended to provide sustained opioid receptor blockade for six months.

“Nalmefene has an established role in the acute management of opioid overdose, and the investigational nalmefene implant is being developed as a longer-term treatment to prevent relapse in opioid use following detoxification,” said Raj Patel, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of ReacX Pharmaceuticals and Principal Investigator of the NIDA Grant. “This Phase I study is focused on characterizing the pharmacokinetics of release, safety, and tolerability of nalmefene implants to support further clinical development.”

The trial is being conducted under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Funding support from NIDA is provided as part of the NIH HEAL Initiative, a trans-agency effort to accelerate scientific solutions to the national opioid crisis.

For more information about ReacX Pharmaceuticals, visit www.reacxpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Any forward-looking statement peaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

REACX PHARMACEUTICALS

833-824-0824

dleslie@reacxpharma.com

rpatel@reacxpharma.com

400 Oyster Point Blvd, #326, South San Francisco, CA 94080

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.