REACX PHARMACEUTICALS AWARDED $10.35 MILLION GRANT TO ADVANCE NALMEFENE IMPLANT FOR OPIOID RELAPSE PREVENTION

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReacX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ReacX” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing and marketing pharmaceutical treatments for addictions, announced it has been awarded a three-year, $10.35 million grant (the “Grant”) from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (“NIDA”). The Grant is awarded under the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) HEAL Initiative (“The Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative”) and is to support the clinical development of a six-month nalmefene implant using ReacX’s proprietary ProNeura™ drug delivery system, which enables long-term, continuous medication release. The implant is being developed to prevent opioid addiction relapse after detoxification.

“This grant reflects NIDA’s recognition of our ProNeura technology and its potential to address the ongoing opioid crisis,” said Dr. Raj Patel, Chief Operating Officer of ReacX and Principal Investigator for the project. “We are committed to advancing long-term treatment options that improve patient outcomes and reduce relapse risks.”

Following a comprehensive scientific and technical review, NIDA selected ReacX for funding to advance this program into the UH3 phase. The grant will cover clinical research and development, including two planned Phase 1/2 clinical studies. If successful, they will support Phase 3 clinical studies towards the filing of an New Drug Application (NDA) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ReacX owns full commercial rights to the product and its underlying intellectual property.

“Expanding access to long-term opioid addiction treatments is critical and is core to the purpose of ReacX,” stated Dominic Leslie, President. “As we continue commercial efforts with Probuphine®, our first FDA-approved product, we see tremendous potential for our nalmefene implant to serve as a vital new tool in addiction fighting treatments.”

About ReacX Pharmaceuticals

ReacX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its proprietary ProNeura™ drug delivery technology. The company’s flagship product, Probuphine®, is the first FDA-approved long-acting formulation of buprenorphine designed for the maintenance treatment of opioid dependence. It provides continuous, six-month drug delivery following a single implant procedure, ensuring consistent therapeutic levels.

Beyond opioid addiction treatment, ProNeura™ technology is being explored as a platform to develop treatments for other chronic conditions such as diabetes, psychosis, multiple sclerosis, and even weight loss where stable, long-term drug release can enhance patient care and outcomes.

For more information about ReacX Pharmaceuticals, visit www.reacxpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws.

result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

