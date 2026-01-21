Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council

500 S. 84th St., 2nd Floor PO Box 94987 • Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4987

“A consumer-controlled council committed to ensuring quality rehabilitation services.”

SRC Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

I. Pledge of Allegiance (Jason)

II. Approval of agenda (Chair-Jana)

III. Approval of prior meeting minutes (Chair)

IV. Robert’s Rules, meeting etiquette, and short break hourly (Chair)

V. Introductions (Chair)

VI. Council membership

A. Potential members: Mark Garcia (Tribal VR)

B. New Members: None

C. 2026 Terms ending:

• Membership ended since last meeting: Alvin Parker (Tribal VR), Terri Ridder (NWFDB), Jordan Brummer (NDE), Lisa Kent-Sheer (former client), Sharon Elliott (PTI)

• First term ending: Jana Egan (7/26)

• Second term ending: None

• Recruitment reminder: Individuals with a disability to maintain the 51% council majority

VII. Action

A. Follow-up to action items from last meeting

• State Plan – Improve Communication. Assigning goals to SRC Committees for breakout discussions. (Lindy)

• Update on Nebraska Youth Leadership Council (NYLC) Facilitator position (Lupe)

B. Senator Outreach (Sarah)

VIII. Discussion

A. Rethinking the SRC Disability Employment and Inclusion Awards (Sarah & Michael)

B. Member Feedback on Written Reports (5-10 minutes each):

1. ATP (Tobias Orr)

2. CAP (Jodi Bodnar)

3. Deaf & Hard of Hearing (Ashley Altman)

4. NSILC (Tobias Orr)

5. Ombudsman (report only)

6. Youth Leadership Council (report only)

C. Member Feedback on VR (Chair)

D. Director Report (Lindy Foley)

a. SRC Annual Report

b. WIOA State Plan Modification

IX. Working Lunch: Committee meetings and reports:

A. Client Services Committee (Jodi Bodnar)

B. Employer Services Committee (Scott Perrill)

C. Transition Services Committee (Ashley Altman)

D. Executive Committee (Jana, Gloria, Jodi, Scott, Ashley, and Angela)

X. Public Comment/Announcements