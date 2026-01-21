We’re Hiring! Technology and Innovation Division System Administrator Lead

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

TBI Systems Administrator – LEAD

Technology and Innovation Division

1 Vacancy – TBI Headquarters | Nashville

Job Duties:

Responsible for the reliability, security, and performance of the agency’s core technology platforms. Guides a talented team and works closely with other departments such as Security, Application Development, and the Service Desk.

Keeps critical systems running smoothly, communicates clearly with stakeholders, and ensures accountability in task management and incident response.

Leads and mentors a team that manages enterprise infrastructure and cloud services. Oversees systems including Hyper-V virtual environments, Microsoft 365 G5 with Intune, Azure Cloud, knowledge in implementing and maintaining Zero Trust architecture, Load Balancers, and enterprise storage platforms. Expected to drive improvements in system performance, reliability, and security, and coordinate efforts across teams to support essential applications and services. On-call and after-hours availability is required. This is a hybrid role, meaning some remote work is allowed, but you must live in Tennessee and be available for after-hours support and on-site visits when needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and four years of experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise systems, including the maintenance of server hardware and operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software running in an enterprise environment. Substitution of a specific associate’s degree for the required bachelor’s degree: An Information Technology Associate’s degree may be substituted for the required bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Education for Experience:

Any graduate coursework in Information Technology may substitute for the required experience on a year for-year basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Substitution of Experience for Education:

Experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise system hardware, operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software may substitute for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

Monthly Salary: $6,544 – $10,363

For Additional Information:

Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 74519. This position will remain posted from January 21, 2026 – February 17, 2026 for 4 weeks. For questions, please contact TBI.HR@tn.gov.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.