TechBiz Global Launches On-Demand HR Retainer for Growing Teams

A flexible HR retainer model giving companies access to dedicated recruiters without long-term internal hiring commitments.

Our HR Retainer Service gives companies on-demand access to dedicated recruiters, streamlining hiring while keeping costs predictable.” — Viktorya Arakelyan, General Manager, TechBiz Global

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBiz Global , a leading international recruitment and HR solutions provider located in Berlin, announced the launch of its HR Retainer Service, a flexible recruitment solution designed to help growing companies manage hiring needs efficiently by embedding a dedicated TechBiz Global recruiter into their organization for a defined period.The HR Retainer Service allows companies to “rent” an experienced recruiter who operates as an extension of their internal HR team, fully focused on end-to-end recruitment processes. Under this outstaffing model, the recruiter from TechBiz Global is fully integrated into the client’s team and can work remotely or on-site, depending on business needs. This approach provides predictable recruitment capacity, cost transparency, and immediate access to senior hiring expertise without the long-term commitments and overhead of full-time internal hires.“In today’s fast-moving talent market, speed, consistency, and strategic alignment in hiring are critical,” said Viktorya Arakelyan, General Manager of TechBiz Global. “Our HR Retainer Service was created to give organizations exactly that: a dedicated recruiter who understands their culture, roles, and objectives, delivering results quickly and systematically.”Under this model, TechBiz Global recruiters manage the full recruitment lifecycle, including talent sourcing, candidate screening, interview coordination, candidate communication, and close collaboration with client teams. The embedded recruiter can support both technical and non-technical positions, making the service suitable for a wide range of hiring needs across different departments and seniority levels.The HR Retainer Service is designed for companies experiencing rapid growth, launching new teams, entering new markets, or requiring ongoing recruitment support without fluctuating agency fees per hire. Unlike traditional recruitment models, this service emphasizes continuity and partnership. Clients benefit from a recruiter who works exclusively on their roles for the agreed duration, ensuring deeper role understanding, stronger candidate pipelines, and improved hiring outcomes.Recruiters engaged through the HR Retainer Service have full access to TechBiz Global’s recruitment infrastructure, including proprietary sourcing tools, a vetted candidate database of over 200,000 professionals, and continuous internal training and personal development programs. This ensures consistently high recruitment standards and up-to-date hiring practices throughout the engagement.The minimum service duration is two months, with a one-month notice period for cancellation, providing flexibility while maintaining stability and efficiency in the recruitment process.TechBiz Global’s HR Retainer Service is available globally and supports a wide range of roles, with a strong focus on technology, digital, and specialized professional positions. The service complements the company’s existing recruitment offerings, reinforcing its commitment to scalable, transparent, and results-driven HR solutions.Key benefits of the HR Retainer Service include:Dedicated Recruitment Expertise: A recruiter fully embedded in your team, aligned with company culture and hiring goalsOutstaffed Recruiter Model: Seamless integration into your organization, remotely or on-siteBroad Role Coverage: Recruitment support for both tech and non-tech positionsPredictable Recruitment Capacity: Consistent support for ongoing or seasonal hiring needsEnd-to-End Process Management: From sourcing to candidate communication, interview coordination, and reportingCost Efficiency: Elimination of fluctuating per-hire agency feesFlexible Engagement Terms: Minimum two-month commitment with a one-month cancellation notice“With the HR Retainer Service, we’re not just filling roles; we’re building partnerships that help companies grow efficiently,” added Viktorya Arakelyan, General Manager of TechBiz Global. “It’s a scalable, flexible approach that ensures companies always have the right recruitment expertise exactly when they need it.”For more information about TechBiz Global’s HR Retainer Service, visit www.techbizglobal.com or contact the TechBiz Global team directly at info@techbizglobal.com or sales@techbizglobal.com.

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