How Employer of Record Transforms International Hiring - TechBiz Global Announces Webinar

TechBiz Global shows how Employer of Record enables fast, compliant global hiring and announces an upcoming webinar for business leaders.

Join our webinar to learn how TechBiz Global’s EOR solution lets you hire global talent fast, compliantly, and without legal hurdles.”
— Viktorya Arakelyan, TechBiz Global
UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies expand globally amid talent shortages, TechBiz Global, a leading international recruitment company, highlights how the EOR model makes international hiring faster, safer, and more cost-efficient.

Traditional global hiring requires establishing legal entities, navigating complex labor laws, setting up payroll, and managing compliance, often taking months and exposing companies to legal and financial risks. According to PwC, 73% of global CEOs in 2025 see talent availability as a top risk, while Deloitte reports 61% of international expansions face compliance challenges.

TechBiz Global’s EOR Solution
Through the EOR model, the EOR provider becomes the legal employer while clients retain full operational control over employees’ daily work and performance. Payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance are fully managed by the provider, allowing companies to hire globally within days rather than months.

Streamlined Hiring Process:
Talent sourced by TechBiz Global
Global candidate interviews and selection
Compliant onboarding within 7–14 days via the EOR provider
Clients manage day-to-day work and performance
Payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance managed by the EOR provider

Upcoming Webinar: Enter New Markets with Confidence
TechBiz Global will host an exclusive webinar covering EOR use cases, common expansion pitfalls, and guidance for compliant, cost-efficient global hiring.

The webinar is open to all business leaders and professionals interested in global hiring and compliance.

About TechBiz Global
TechBiz Global simplifies global hiring and compliance, empowering organizations to hire, onboard, and manage international talent efficiently without establishing local legal entities.

Viktorya Arakelyan
TechBiz Global
+49 30 41733085
sales@techbiz.global
