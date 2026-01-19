How Employer of Record Transforms International Hiring - TechBiz Global Announces Webinar
Traditional global hiring requires establishing legal entities, navigating complex labor laws, setting up payroll, and managing compliance, often taking months and exposing companies to legal and financial risks. According to PwC, 73% of global CEOs in 2025 see talent availability as a top risk, while Deloitte reports 61% of international expansions face compliance challenges.
TechBiz Global’s EOR Solution
Through the EOR model, the EOR provider becomes the legal employer while clients retain full operational control over employees’ daily work and performance. Payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance are fully managed by the provider, allowing companies to hire globally within days rather than months.
Streamlined Hiring Process:
Talent sourced by TechBiz Global
Global candidate interviews and selection
Compliant onboarding within 7–14 days via the EOR provider
Clients manage day-to-day work and performance
Payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance managed by the EOR provider
Upcoming Webinar: Enter New Markets with Confidence
TechBiz Global will host an exclusive webinar covering EOR use cases, common expansion pitfalls, and guidance for compliant, cost-efficient global hiring.
For updates and registration, follow TechBiz Global on LinkedIn and other social media channels.
The webinar is open to all business leaders and professionals interested in global hiring and compliance.
