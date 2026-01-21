OLC Education & Conference Center Joins Elite Global Network

Illinois State Representative and Rosemont Mayor Bradley A. Stephens joins Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC, at the Rosemont Village Hall, in recognizing OLC’s IACC certification – and congratulating the team on a milestone that reflects their commitme Illinois State Representative and Rosemont Mayor Bradley A. Stephens recognizing OLC’s IACC certification at the Rosemont Village Hall with Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC. The OLC's IACC Certification plaque on display in the lobby of the OLC.

Award-winning Chicago venue achieves prestigious IACC certification, reinforcing commitment to exceptional meeting experiences.

Earning the IACC certification is more than an honor—it’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to exceptional standards, innovative meeting experiences, and meaningful connections.” — Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Chicago venue achieves prestigious IACC certification, reinforcing commitment to exceptional meeting experiences.The OLC Education & Conference Center is proud to announce its official certification and membership with IACC, the global association representing the top 1% of meeting venues worldwide. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the OLC has demonstrated its commitment to the highest standards in design, technology, sustainability, and service—earning its place among IACC’s elite group of over 375 venues across 17 countries. The OLC is now one of only seven venues in Illinois to achieve IACC certification—placing it among the most rigorously vetted meeting environments in the state.“Earning the IACC certification is more than an honor—it’s a reflection of our unwaveringcommitment to exceptional standards, innovative meeting experiences, and meaningfulconnections. At the heart of the OLC are the people who walk through our doors ready to learn,innovate, and lead,” said Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC.Located just five minutes from O’Hare International Airport, the OLC is an award-winning, turnkey facility in Rosemont, IL, offering more than 14,000 square feet of flexible, purpose-built meeting space. Designed for high-impact programs—from hands-on medical trainings to multi-day association conferences—every room at the OLC is engineered for focus, flow, and seamless hybrid delivery.The venue features:• 3 auditorium-style spaces accommodating up to 180 attendees• 2 connected bio-skills laboratories with 28 surgical stations and HD broadcast capabilities• Executive meeting rooms, an onsite HD video production studio, and built-in AV across all spaces• Concierge-level support, high-speed venue-wide Wi-Fi, and a GBAC STAR™ accredited sanitation programTo achieve IACC certification, venue members must demonstrate a commitment to the highest standards in design, facilities, services, technology and sustainability. IACC members understand the importance of each of these elements in a successful meeting – and those who use IACC venues expect excellence. This exclusiveness makes IACC's members part of an elite group representing the most innovative, forward-thinking and results-driven meeting venues in the world.As an IACC-certified venue, the OLC now joins an international community of properties dedicated to innovation, education, and delivering consistently exceptional meetings. The certification signals to meeting professionals that the OLC meets IACC’s stringent global quality standards and stands out as a trusted destination for training, learning, and connection.The OLC's certification comes as the venue celebrates 30 years of innovation, inspiration, and impact in the medical education, association and corporate meeting sectors.“It’s an honor to accept the IACC certification,” reflects Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC. “Beyond meeting a global standard, it reflects the one we set for ourselves: to create an experience where excellence isn’t the goal—it’s the baseline.”About the OLC Education & Conference Center:Located in Rosemont, Illinois, the OLC Education & Conference Center offers over 14,000 sq ft of premier meeting space designed to support medical, corporate, and association events. With integrated AV, surgical training labs, and concierge-level event support, the OLC is Chicago’s preferred venue for focused, high-performance meetings. Learn more at www.olcevents.com About IACC:IACC (International Association of Conference Centres) is the global association that certifies meeting venues against its revered Standards of Brilliance, ensuring only the top tier—about the top 1 % of venues worldwide—carry its seal of excellence. The association enforces rigorous standards in facility design, service, technology, sustainability, and hospitality to ensure excellence across all certified venues.Only a select number of venues worldwide are IACC-certified—approximately 400 properties across more than 25 countries—making this distinction a mark of true global prestige and trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.