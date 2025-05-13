OLC Welcomes Transformative Donation from The Aircast Foundation

Left to right: Mary Noyes (Trustee, The Aircast Foundation), Ronald A. Sandler, Esq. (Chairman, The Aircast Foundation Advisory Board), and Lise Puckorius, CAE, (CEO, The OLC) connect at #AAOS2025. Along with The Aircast Foundation’s President and Chairma Left: Dr. Grant Garrigues, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and Team Physician for the Chicago White Sox. Right: Dr. Bassem Elhassan, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Ho Faculty from the AOSSM/AMECRA/SLARD Global Innovations course gather after a full day of surgical education, proudly wearing the new scrubs made possible by The Aircast Foundation.

New Medical Scrubs Initiative Elevates Orthopaedic Training Experience at the OLC Education & Conference Center

Having professional-grade scrubs readily available removes a key logistical barrier and lets participants focus entirely on their hands-on learning experience.” — Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OLC Education & Conference Center is proud to announce a generous contribution from The Aircast Foundation , which has funded a brand-new set of custom OLC-embroidered medical scrubs for use in its state-of-the-art training labs.This meaningful donation was made possible through the leadership of Jack McVicker, President and Chairman of The Aircast Foundation, alongside Ronald A. Sandler, Esq., Chairman of the Foundation’s Advisory Board, and Mary Noyes, trustee of the Foundation and longtime advocate for surgical education and philanthropy. It marks a significant upgrade to the experience of visiting medical professionals who participate in immersive orthopaedic courses at the OLC.“These scrubs aren’t just a uniform—they’re a symbol of excellence and professionalism,” said Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC. “Having professional-grade scrubs readily available removes a key logistical barrier and lets participants focus entirely on their hands-on learning experience. We are deeply grateful to Ron, Mary, and the entire Foundation for their generous support.”The Aircast Foundation has been "Funding orthopaedic research since 1996," and this latest initiative exemplifies its ongoing commitment to the advancement of medical education.Jack McVicker, as both President and Chairman, plays a pivotal role in guiding the Foundation’s strategic direction. His leadership ensures that its philanthropic efforts are aligned with advancing global orthopaedic care. Under his stewardship, the Foundation has continued to prioritize education and innovation, making tangible contributions to the future of orthopaedics.Ron Sandler, a perennial supporter of medical research and innovation, has played a key role in advancing The Aircast Foundation’s philanthropic vision. With a background in law and decades of leadership, Sandler has guided the foundation’s support of orthopaedic research, clinical education, and medical infrastructure improvements. His involvement in this project reflects the foundation’s ongoing mission: to elevate care through smarter training and strategic giving.Mary Noyes, a longtime leader in orthopaedics and trustee of The Aircast Foundation, played a key role in making this initiative possible. With a background in medical operations and philanthropy, she brings decades of experience to the Foundation’s mission. Noyes is also the stepdaughter of Aircast founder Glenn W. Johnson Jr., and has continued his legacy by supporting practical, high-impact investments in surgical education. Today, through Mary’s leadership and hands-on involvement, that mission lives on in projects like this one.Together, McVicker, Sandler, and Noyes are propelling the Foundation forward—investing in the tools, spaces, and experiences that help shape the next generation of orthopaedic professionals.“This isn’t just about scrubs,” said Lisé Puckorius, CAE, CEO of the OLC. “It’s about creating an environment that empowers learning. It’s about showing that details matter, and that the people behind the scenes—surgeons, educators, and lab staff—deserve the same care they give their patients.”The OLC’s high-impact education model is built on partnerships like this—partnerships that bring industry, philanthropy, and education together for a common goal: advancing orthopaedic care worldwide. Whether hosting large international courses or small, focused labs, the center is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s healthcare professionals.With over 14,000 square feet of space—including fully equipped bioskills labs, flexible lecture areas, and modern locker and shower facilities—the OLC delivers a best-in-class training experience. Participants routinely report high satisfaction and lasting impact from their time at the center.Now, thanks to this thoughtful contribution from The Aircast Foundation, OLC is better positioned than ever to deliver on its promise: to educate, equip, and inspire the future of orthopaedics. The OLC extends its sincerest gratitude to The Aircast Foundation for this generous and impactful donation.About the OLC Education & Conference CenterLocated in Rosemont, Illinois, the OLC is a premier destination for hands-on orthopaedic education. Through its immersive cadaver labs, cutting-edge technology, and dynamic programming, the OLC continues to raise the bar for surgical training and medical learning worldwide. olcevents.comAbout The Aircast FoundationFounded in 1996 by Glenn W. Johnson Jr., the visionary behind Aircast, Inc., The Aircast Foundation supports cutting-edge research, clinical training, and initiatives that improve the delivery of orthopaedic care. The Foundation continues to make a lasting impact through strategic philanthropy focused on education, innovation, and global health.For media inquiries:Debra Nemeth, Managing PrincipalMedia relations: Swimmer Integrated Marketing847.215.0900 debbie@swimmerchicago.comFor media questions, interview requests, or additional press materials, please contact Debra directly.For venue specific or facility details:Lisé Puckorius, CAECEO, OLC Education & Conference Center847.384.4203 puckorius@olcevents.com> Photos captions below :Photo of two doctors:Left: Dr. Grant Garrigues, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Rush University Medical Center and Team Physician for the Chicago White Sox. Right: Dr. Bassem Elhassan, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Both pictured proudly wearing the OLC’s new professional-grade scrubs—made possible with generous support from The Aircast Foundation. Faculty like Dr. Garrigues and Dr. Elhassan bring hands-on orthopaedic education to life at the OLC.Photo of three people:Left to right: Mary Noyes (Trustee, The Aircast Foundation), Ronald A. Sandler, Esq. (Chairman, The Aircast Foundation Advisory Board), and Lise Puckorius, CAE, (CEO, The OLC) connect at #AAOS2025. Along with The Aircast Foundation’s President and Chairman, Jack McVicker, their shared commitment to orthopaedic education helped make this impactful initiative possible.Photo of group of surgeons:Faculty from the AOSSM/AMECRA/SLARD Global Innovations course gather after a full day of surgical education, proudly wearing the new scrubs made possible by The Aircast Foundation.

