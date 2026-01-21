ColorCraft Enters 2026 With Redesigned Website Reflecting Evolving Capabilities

ColorCraft has launched a newly redesigned website aimed at more effectively reflecting the company’s evolving capabilities and portfolio.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColorCraft, a leading custom trade show exhibit design and fabrication company, has launched a newly redesigned website aimed at more effectively reflecting the company’s evolving capabilities, portfolio, and approach to experiential structures and environments.The updated website presents a cleaner, more contemporary digital presence while placing greater emphasis on ColorCraft’s core services, including custom exhibits, custom rental exhibits , branded environments, and educational environments. The redesign also enhances how the company showcases its work, with expanded project galleries and clearer pathways for prospective clients to understand ColorCraft’s design, fabrication, and turnkey trade show program management capabilities.“Our business has continued to evolve, and this redesign ensures our digital presence accurately reflects who we are today,” said Joe Aquila, ColorCraft CMO. “The new site allows us to more clearly communicate our capabilities, highlight the quality of our work, and make it easier for clients to understand how we support their goals from concept through execution.”Rather than responding to a single milestone or event, the website refresh was driven by ColorCraft’s ongoing commitment to staying current, relevant, and aligned with the expectations of modern marketing and event teams. The new site features improved navigation, updated visuals, and a streamlined structure designed to support both first-time visitors and long-term clients.The redesign also supports ColorCraft’s continued focus on long-term partnerships, emphasizing its collaborative process, in-house fabrication resources, and two generations of hands-on leadership.The new website is now live at www.ColorCraft3D.com About ColorCraft:Founded in 2000, ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit design and fabrication company specializing in custom exhibits, customized rental exhibits, branded environments, and educational environments. With in-house design, fabrication, logistics, and installation services, ColorCraft partners with brands to create engaging experiences that deliver measurable results. ColorCraft is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with additional facilities supporting clients nationwide and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.