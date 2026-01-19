Complete Outdoor Living Promotes Grant Hughes to General Manager

Grant Hughes | General Manager | Complete Outdoor Living

Complete Outdoor Living has announced the promotion of Grant Hughes from Senior Project Manager to General Manager.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complete Outdoor Living, Central Florida’s premier custom outdoor kitchen design and fabrication company, has announced the promotion of Grant Hughes from Senior Project Manager to General Manager.In his new role, Hughes will oversee day-to-day operations across sales, project management, production, and installation, while continuing to elevate the client experience that has become a hallmark of Complete Outdoor Living’s work. He will also play a key role in scaling internal processes to support the company’s continued expansion.Hughes has been an integral part of Complete Outdoor Living’s success, bringing a hands-on leadership style and a deep understanding of both construction and customer expectations. As Senior Project Manager, he led complex outdoor kitchen projects from consultation to completion, consistently delivering high-quality results while maintaining strong communication with homeowners, builders, and internal teams.“I’m proud of what we’ve built at Complete Outdoor Living and grateful for the trust placed in me to step into this role,” said Hughes. “Our focus remains the same: delivering top-quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and an exceptional experience for every client. I’m excited to continue working alongside our team as we grow.”Complete Outdoor Living specializes in fully custom outdoor kitchens and living spaces, partnering with homeowners and builders to design and fabricate tailored solutions using top-tier appliances and materials. The company remains committed to craftsmanship, accountability, and a highly personalized client experience.Hughes’ promotion reflects Complete Outdoor Living’s continued investment in internal leadership and long-term stability as the company expands its footprint.For more information about Complete Outdoor Living, visit www.CompleteOutdoorLiving.com

