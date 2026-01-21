Stand Up For Science Statement on FY2026 Science Appropriations

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Stand Up For Science calls for increases in federal science funding along with safeguards to protect scientific integrity and prevent political interference.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up For Science acknowledges Congress’s passage of the fiscal year (FY) 2026 appropriations package, which results in an overall reduction of roughly 5% for federal research and development, instead of the Trump Administration’s proposed 30% cut.Stand Up For Science’s position is clear: this is not a “reversal” of cuts, and it is not an outcome we should celebrate. Avoiding the most extreme proposal does not mean America’s scientific enterprise is safe, stable, or adequately funded.This appropriations package is also separate from other serious political risks to the U.S. scientific ecosystem, including ongoing impoundment and pocket rescission; the compounding impact of the 2025 cuts; blunt and haphazard workforce reductions; disruptions to and politicization of grantmaking; ideological interference in research priorities at the expense of scientific integrity; the sidelining of career scientists in favor of political appointees; and the closure or hollowing out of federal scientific institutions.Additionally, appropriations are not sufficient on their own. Congress must ensure funds are actually released and disbursed as intended.“The Trump Administration has destabilized our scientific ecosystem in ways that could take decades to repair,” said Stand Up For Science Founder and CEO Colette Delawalla. “Science is not ok. Scientists are not ok. We need a 30% increase to begin to address the damage from this past year. We need sustained, meaningful investment to rebuild and protect the institutions that keep Americans healthy, safe, and globally competitive.”Stand Up For Science continues to call for significant increases in federal science funding, including inflation-adjusted growth, along with safeguards that protect scientific integrity and prevent political interference.Delawalla is available for comment._________About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration.

