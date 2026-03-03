MEDIA ADVISORY: STAND UP FOR SCIENCE TO HOLD 'RALLY TO TAKE BACK SCIENCE' IN 46 LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE ON MARCH 7th 2026

Stand Up for Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up for Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up for Science, a 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization.

A Nationwide Day of Action to Save Science, Protect Health, and Defend Democracy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after the movement-defining Stand Up for Science protest, organizers are returning to the streets to demand scientific integrity, strong public health protections, and democratic accountability.With 26 rally locations nationwide and 20 “pop-up rallies,” the Rally to Take Back Science will bring together scientists, health professionals, students, and community advocates to call for an end to political interference in America’s scientific enterprise, and for decision-making grounded in evidence and the public interest. Speakers will include members of Congress, members of state legislatures, Nobel laureates, and leaders in science and health.What: Rally to Take Back ScienceWho: Stand Up for ScienceWhen: Saturday, March 7th 2026 (consult our website for local start times)Where:Rallies with speakers: Albuquerque, NM; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Falmouth, MA; Knoxville, TN; Lansing, MI; Logan, UT; Los Angeles, CA; Madison, WI; Missoula, MT; Nashville, TN; New York City, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, OR; Research Triangle Park, NC; Richmond, VA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; Stanford, CA; Washington, DCPop-Up rallies (no speakers): Cardiff, CA; Chaska, MN; Chevy Chase, MD; Cincinnati, OH; Colchester, VT; Columbus, OH; Cornwall, NY; Machias, ME; Natick, MA; Needham, MA; Niles, MI; Prince Frederick, MD; Silver Springs, MD; St Charles, IL; Toledo, OH; Vacaville, CA; Wellesley, MA; Wichita, KS; Williston, VT; Yakima, WA.Partner organizations: 50501DC, AAUP, ABC Health Coalition, Addiction Science Defense Network, Birmingham Indivisible, Champaign-Urbana Resistance Effort (CURE), Colorado Families for Vaccines, Critica Science, Defend Public Health, Democratic Club of Carlsbad and Oceanside (DEMCCO), EARTHDAY.ORG, Gerontological Society of America, Indivisible Montgomery (MD), March For Our Lives, Natural Resources Defense Council, NW Phoenix Humanists, Occupy Bergen County, Phoenix Nest Inc., Project Healthy Neighbors, Public Citizen, River Otter Ecology Project, Rogan's List, Rosie and the Resisters, Tennessee Families for Vaccines, Third Act Maryland, Tucson Climate Action Network, UVOTN (United Volunteers Of Tennessee), United SCV Indivisible, Vote Climate, Union of Concerned Scientists.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

