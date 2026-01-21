Dana digitizes global supplier order management using LiveSource by Blume Global

Dana is is deepening its supply chain digitalization efforts

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Incorporated , a global leader in the design and manufacture of propulsion and energy-management solutions, is deepening its supply chain digitalization efforts by expanding its adoption of Blume Global’s LiveSource order management module , globally. This strategic move marks a significant step in Dana’s ongoing commitment to enhancing supplier collaboration, improving visibility, and streamlining operations.Manufacturers use LiveSource’s order management module to collaborate with their direct material suppliers to fulfill the manufacturer’s ongoing contracted bill of materials (BOM) item order volumes. This includes collaboration and acknowledgement of volumes, packaging and shipment preparation, and supplier visibility into the manufacturer’s recognition of invoice and notice of remittance. Manufacturers using this module report a drastic reduction in the time taken by suppliers to process customer orders, while providing more granular shipment-ready data, including item detail, for improved in-bound inventory visibility.Dana’s global rollout of LiveSource’s order management module tightens integration with suppliers, creates a cohesive and efficient global supply network, while reinforcing confidence between internal and external stakeholders. This improves accuracy, ship-ready data for TMS and inventory fulfillment. It is the latest in a series of capabilities Dana has leveraged through LiveSource’s platform.Blume Global’s LiveSource, branded internally as “Dana 1Source,” is the central platform for managing relationships with thousands of Dana suppliers worldwide, helping Dana streamline sourcing, quality, order management, and supplier performance. The platform serves as Dana’s “single source of truth” for the global supply base to assess and track supplier performance and other metrics, including quality, delivery, purchasing spend and risk. This helps Dana make decisions on future sourcing for a resilient supply base, mitigate risk, and identify opportunities for cost savingsInitial deployments have proven successful, and scaling global adoption can only encourage and foster supplier adoption, standardizing processes, and reducing inefficiencies across all areas of the business said Chris Dawson, Senior Manager of Purchasing Analytics at Dana. The platform is tailor-made for the manufacturing industry, providing the level of granularity required to operate successfully from source to ship across all processes and enabling execution and visibility at the BOM/item/revision level.Francois d'Ivernois, Business Development Manager at Blume said: Dana’s ongoing digitalization of its supply chain by partnering with Blume aligns with the broader industry’s digital transformation, especially in the wake of global disruptions that have highlighted the need for resilient, intelligent supply chains. International manufacturing companies like Dana are embracing platforms that enable seamless coordination, end-to-end visibility, and real-time insights, while preparing supply chain data for AI application gains. Blume’s LiveSource solution gives Dana the tools to respond quickly to supply chain challenges and ensure continuity of service to its customers.###About Dana IncorporatedDana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at www.dana.com About Blume Global, a WiseTech Global companyBlume Global is a supply chain technology provider with the most complete set of digital functionalities for manufacturers to initiate and manage workflows across their direct bill-of-materials supply chain from strategic sourcing and quality preparation through order management and in-bound shipment, in collaboration with its direct material suppliers and their logistics providers. Blume Global is digitizing direct materials supply chains for manufacturers to reduce direct material costs, improve product quality, optimize inventory for ongoing production, increase supply chain resilience, improve relationships with suppliers and mitigate in-transit risk.Blume also provides the most extensive network for the worlds’ logistics providers and DIY manufacturers, delivering end-to-end domestic and international logistics execution from first mile to last. It provides visibility throughout the value chain, from carrier sourcing to delivery in one unified collaborative cloud platform. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and more than three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend and improve customer service. Blume’s solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer and provider of the world's leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

