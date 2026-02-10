WiseTech Global and Hapag-Lloyd launch IoT container tracking pilot to deliver next-generation supply chain visibility

Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet of 2 million containers are equipped with IoT devices that frequently transmit location updates directly to WiseTech’s ecosystem of platforms.

Integrating Hapag-Lloyd’s Live Position and Live ETA ocean shipment data into CargoWise redefines visibility from retrospective tracking to proactive management

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology solutions, today announced a new partnership with Hapag-Lloyd , one of the world’s largest container shipping lines and first mover in equipping its 2 million container fleet with smart devices, to trial the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for real-time global container visibility, tracking and data collection.Through this initiative, Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet of 2 million containers are equipped with IoT devices that frequently transmit location updates directly to WiseTech’s ecosystem of platforms for the logistics, global trade and supply chain industry. This pilot specifically tests the ability to ingest and process millions of data points daily, applying advanced algorithms to transform the IoT data into meaningful milestones and products used to drive decision-making.WiseTech can then distribute the location and positioning data to Hapag-Loyd’s customers via a range of channels such as the CargoWise Cargo Tracker and Container Automation solutions. More distribution channels are planned, including via GLO, INTTRA and Neo.Moving beyond standard milestone updates, the collaboration aims to provide highly accurate, real-time insights on container positioning, transit conditions, and arrival predictions. Hapag-Lloyd’s customers will not only see where a container is, but also detect anomalies such as deviations or delays that might impact its arrival at the next critical handover point, delivering unprecedented accuracy for data-driven planning and execution.In addition, Hapag Lloyd delivers the shipping industry’s first dynamic estimated time of arrival (ETA) prediction – Live ETA – that adjusts in real time based on actual movement and location data collected via IoT pings from GPS tracking devices on the containers, regardless of the mode of transport, to provide dynamic arrival time calculations. For shipments where Hapag-Lloyd manages the entire journey from port to customer location, this tool improves delivery time accuracy by 75% compared to traditional static schedule predictions.By unlocking richer visibility and smarter forecasting, WiseTech and Hapag-Lloyd are setting the stage for a new era of data-driven logistics execution, empowering customers with unprecedented accuracy and control across global supply chains.Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer of WiseTech Global, said: “The shipping industry has long relied on discrete and often inaccurate event updates that may lag by hours or even days. By bringing IoT-driven live container data and tracking into CargoWise, we’re revolutionizing supply chain visibility. This collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd harnesses data at significant scale to turn it into intelligence that customers can act on, to reduce uncertainty, improve efficiency, and make smarter decisions.”Karsten Schmidt, Director Live Position & Track & Trace at Hapag-Lloyd, said: “We’ve invested in equipping our entire dry container fleet with IoT technology to provide better service and reliability to our customers. Working with WiseTech, we can integrate the data from our smart containers into the systems our customers use every day, providing actionable predictive insights rather than just dots on a map. This partnership represents an important step toward a more transparent, resilient and digitally enabled global supply chain.”As the trial progresses, both companies will review and refine the data quality, accuracy, and usability of live IoT feeds at full scale, while gathering feedback from joint customers to inform further product development and commercialization. The goal is to deliver a unique, value-added ocean container visibility solution that integrates seamlessly into WiseTech’s platforms.This initiative marks a pivotal moment for the industry, as carriers and technology providers work together to bridge the gap between raw IoT data and actionable supply chain intelligence.

