CHRS Interactive Launches Free Plugin Bringing Gravity Forms and EZTexting Together

GravityForms addon for EZTesting GravityForms addon for EZTesting - Settings Page GravityForms addon for EZTesting - Field Mapping

New WordPress plugin eliminates manual contact syncing between two of the most popular form and SMS marketing platforms

If you're already using Gravity Forms and EZTexting, this just removes the busywork between them. Someone fills out your form, and their info lands in EZTexting as a new contact. That's it.” — Artin Hovhanesian, founder of CHRS Interactive

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHRS Interactive , a Los Angeles-based WordPress development agency, today announced the release of CHRS EZTexting Sync for Gravity Forms , a free WordPress plugin that automatically syncs form submissions to EZTexting's SMS marketing platform.The plugin bridges two tools that many businesses already use but have had no native way to connect. Until now, users relying on both Gravity Forms for lead capture and EZTexting for SMS outreach have been forced to either manually transfer contact data or pay for third-party automation services like Zapier.Key Features– Automatic Contact Sync – Form submissions instantly create or update contacts in EZTexting– Flexible Field Mapping – Users choose which form fields map to EZTexting contact properties including phone, name, email, and custom fields– Group Assignment – Contacts can be automatically added to one or more EZTexting groups for list segmentation– Conditional Logic – Sync rules can be set so only submissions meeting specific criteria are sent to EZTexting– Multiple Feeds – Different sync rules can be applied to the same form for varied use cases– Detailed Logging – Every sync is logged to the form entry, providing visibility into what was sent and whether it succeededThe plugin supports both Basic Authentication and OAuth2, uses the official EZTexting API, and sends all data over HTTPS.Target MarketThe plugin is built for small and mid-sized businesses, marketing teams, and agencies that use WordPress for lead generation and SMS for customer communication. Common use cases include appointment reminders, promotional campaigns, event signups, and lead nurturing sequences.AvailabilityCHRS EZTexting Sync for Gravity Forms is available now as a free download on the WordPress Plugin Directory . There is no premium tier or paid upgrade.Requirements: WordPress 6.0+, PHP 8.2+, Gravity Forms 2.5+, and an active EZTexting account.Download: https://wordpress.org/plugins/chrs-eztexting-sync-for-gravityforms/ About CHRS InteractiveCHRS Interactive is a WordPress development agency based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2012, the agency specializes in custom WordPress development, plugin development, and WooCommerce solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Learn more at chrsinteractive.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.