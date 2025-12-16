WPNearMe Offers WordPress Freelancers a Local Alternative to the Upwork Race-to-Bottom

WPNearme - Connect With Trusted Local Wordpress Experts

WPNearMe helps WordPress developers and designers attract local clients who value quality over lowest price, bypassing the global bidding war.

WordPress freelancers are tired of writing proposals for jobs that go to whoever charges the least” — Artin Hovhanesian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPNearMe (wpnearme.com) is now inviting WordPress freelancers, developers, and small agencies to list on its local-first directory — offering an alternative to competing on price against thousands of overseas contractors on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr. The directory connects WordPress professionals with businesses actively searching for trusted, nearby help, shifting the focus from lowest bid to local reputation.For many WordPress professionals, global freelance marketplaces have become a race to the bottom. Projects go to the cheapest bidder, quality work gets buried in a sea of profiles, and client relationships rarely extend beyond a single transaction. The result: talented developers spend more time competing on price than doing the work they're actually good at.WPNearMe takes a different approach. Instead of bidding against the world, WordPress pros are discovered by businesses in their own city searching for local expertise. The model favors reputation and proximity over cost — the same way businesses find accountants, attorneys, and other trusted service providers."We built WPNearMe for the pros who'd rather be found by a local client who values quality than fight for scraps in a global bidding war." said Artin Hovhanesian, founder of WPNearMe.The platform is designed for freelance WordPress developers, designers, consultants, and small agencies looking to build a local client base. Rather than chasing one-off gigs, listed professionals gain visibility with nearby businesses seeking ongoing WordPress support — the kind of clients more likely to become long-term relationships."Local beats global when it comes to trust," Artin added. "If you're a WordPress pro who wants clients you can actually meet, call, and build something real with — that's who we built WPNearMe for." WordPress professionals can create a listing at wpnearme.com. The platform is currently serving businesses and professionals nationwide, with a growing presence in major metropolitan areas.About WPNearMeWPNearMe is a local WordPress expert directory with a mission to connect businesses with trusted, nearby WordPress professionals. The platform offers an alternative to global freelance marketplaces by emphasizing local relationships, accountability, and quality. Learn more at wpnearme.com.Media Contact:Artin HovhanesianFounder, WPNearMesupport@wpnearme.comwpnearme.com

