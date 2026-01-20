Innovative heart technology revolutionizes Veteran care

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center breaks ground with cutting-edge defibrillation lead procedure

The Cardiology Team at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) in Houston is making waves with an extraordinary new heart technology. This innovation is as thin as the lead in a pencil but holds tremendous potential to significantly improve the lives of Veterans. This week, MEDVAMC proudly became the first VA medical center, and one of the first hospitals in the nation, to successfully perform a procedure using the innovative OmniaSecure defibrillation lead, marking a significant milestone in the field of electrophysiology.

A groundbreaking procedure

In this groundbreaking procedure, MEDVAMC doctors implanted the industry’s smallest defibrillation lead into Rolandrus Butler, an Air Force Veteran from Houston. This cutting-edge device combines defibrillation and physiological pacing, and is specifically designed for Veterans with severe heart issues. Its streamlined design not only aims to improve symptoms but also to save lives.

“This exciting new device provides lifesaving shocks as well as paces the heart,” said Dr. Hamid Afshar, a cardiac electrophysiologist and key member of the MEDVAMC Cardiology Team. “It will significantly enhance quality of life for our Veterans, and its compact size minimizes the risk of vascular complications and valve interactions. We are thrilled to offer this innovative solution to our Veteran patients.”

Positive Veteran feedback

This week, Butler underwent the procedure at MEDVAMC and was able to return home the same day. He expressed his gratitude for the care he received, noting, “I started feeling better right away—I’m already coughing less and have more energy. I’m very grateful to the docs at VA for being able to get this new device. I can’t wait to see how I feel at my two-week follow-up appointment!”

Addressing cardiac risks

Afshar explained that the new device can help Veterans who are at risk for life-threatening cardiac issues, as well as those who have previously experienced life-threatening ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation or cardiac arrest.

“The defibrillator leads connect to implantable cardioverter defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators to prevent sudden cardiac death,” Afshar said. “The lead senses the heartbeat and sends signals to the defibrillator to correct or interrupt dangerously fast rhythms—it’s like having a paramedic embedded right in the heart of our Veterans.”

Dr. Glenn Levine, chief of cardiology at MEDVAMC, emphasized the team’s commitment to utilizing the latest tools and techniques in caring for Veterans. “We are incredibly proud of the cutting-edge care we provide, and it’s our honor to serve those who have served our country.”

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.