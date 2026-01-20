Invitation to Cultural events
SLOVENIA, January 20 - Slovenian Feature Film: This Is a Robbery! (To je rop!)
In-Person & Online Screening
Monday, February 9, 2026 | 7:00 PM
CSU School of Film & Media Arts
1375 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115
Prešeren Day Celebration
Adaptation of Ivan Cankar’s Madam Judit (Monodrama)
by Gaia Višnar
Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM (Two Shows)
St. Vitus Parish Hall
6022 Lausche Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103
Exhibit Opening & Panel Discussion
Together We Can Do It! George Voinovich and the Work of Government
Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 6:00 PM
Slovenian National Home & Slovenian Museum and Archives
6417 St. Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103
More information:
https://www.clevelandkurentovanje.com/2026-events-schedule
City Club of Cleveland Forum
Guest Speaker: Ambassador Samuel Žbogar
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 5:00 PM
1317 Euclid Ave, Suite 100
Cleveland, OH 44115
More information:
https://www.cityclub.org/forums/2026/02
