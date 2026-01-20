Invitation to Cultural events

SLOVENIA, January 20 - Slovenian Feature Film: This Is a Robbery! (To je rop!)

In-Person & Online Screening

Monday, February 9, 2026 | 7:00 PM

CSU School of Film & Media Arts

1375 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Prešeren Day Celebration

Adaptation of Ivan Cankar’s Madam Judit (Monodrama)

by Gaia Višnar

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM (Two Shows)

St. Vitus Parish Hall

6022 Lausche Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103 Exhibit Opening & Panel Discussion

Together We Can Do It! George Voinovich and the Work of Government

Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Slovenian National Home & Slovenian Museum and Archives

6417 St. Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103 More information:

https://www.clevelandkurentovanje.com/2026-events-schedule City Club of Cleveland Forum

Guest Speaker: Ambassador Samuel Žbogar

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 5:00 PM

1317 Euclid Ave, Suite 100

Cleveland, OH 44115 More information:

https://www.cityclub.org/forums/2026/02

