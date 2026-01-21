AscendX Digital Launches PartnerVue™, Bringing Performance Visibility to Partner Marketing Programs

PartnerVue makes through-partner marketing impact visible, improving engagement and proving ROI through automation.

Through-partner marketing doesn’t fail because results aren’t there—it fails when results aren’t visible. PartnerVue was built to solve that problem.” — Sherry Foster

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AscendX Digital today announced the launch of PartnerVue™, a new application designed to help B2B companies make through-partner marketing impact visible through proactive, automated, partner-facing performance reporting.Automation has scaled partner marketing , but visibility hasn’t always kept pace—leaving results hidden in dashboards partners rarely visit.PartnerVue addresses this gap by automatically emailing partners a monthly, personalized summary of their marketing performance, bringing results directly to partners’ inboxes in a clear, accessible format.“Through-partner marketing doesn’t fail because results aren’t there—it fails when results aren’t visible,” said Sherry Foster, President and Co-founder at AscendX Digital. “PartnerVue was built to solve that problem by turning existing partner marketing data into proactive communication that reinforces value, builds confidence, and keeps programs top of mind.”By making impact visible through automation, PartnerVue helps vendors increase partner engagement, reduce internal reporting effort, and provide clearer proof of ROI to internal stakeholders.PartnerVue is designed to be easy to adopt, requiring no complex configuration or changes to existing partner workflows. Most customers can be up and running within approximately 30 days.“Automation is essential for scale, but visibility is essential for engagement,” Foster added. “PartnerVue bridges that gap.”PartnerVue is available immediately.For more information, visit ascendxdigital.com/partnervue, or contact sherry@ascendxdigital.com

