AscendX Digital Inc. Named to Top 117 Global Channel Consultants & Agencies by Canalys
AscendX Digital Inc., a leading North American partner marketing services provider is recognized as a top channel agency for the partner ecosystem.
AscendX Digital is thrilled to be recognized and included in this report. We strive to help companies achieve more through their partners with partner marketing services, technology and automation.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AscendX Digital Inc., a leading North American channel marketing company has been listed in Canalys’ “Top 117 channel consultants and agencies for technology vendors, distributors, and partners of all types” report, authored by Jay McBain, Canalys Chief Analyst - Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems.
— Sherry Foster
According to the Canalys report, “Channel and partnership-focused consultants and agencies offer deep industry expertise, objective perspectives, programmatic and underlying technology know-how, GTM/RTM guidance, sales and marketing help, and much more.”
AscendX Digital is recognized for its leadership and innovation in through-partner marketing managed services. As a pioneer in TCMA (through-channel marketing automation) Services and Marketplaces for MDF (market development funds), AscendX Digital helps vendors and manufacturers reach more customers and enable more partners through digital marketing technologies and best practices, at scale.
“Our entire team at AscendX Digital is thrilled to be recognized by Jay and Canalys, and to be included in this report,” says Sherry Foster, President and Cofounder at AscendX Digital Inc., “We strive to help companies be innovative and achieve more through their partners with partner marketing services, technology and automation. We are also incredibly honored to be recognized alongside other incredible companies that are blazing new trails in the channel!”
This list by Canalys is an element of their most influential "14 spheres" in the broader channel partnership ecosystem, having already published the top 270 events, 67 associations, 106 magazines, and 223 software companies.
As businesses continue to navigate the challenges of an increasingly partner-driven digital world, the need for expert guidance and support has become more crucial than ever and AscendX Digital is well-positioned to continue driving growth and success for their clients.
Anyone interested in learning about AscendX Digital’s suite of partner marketing services can find out more by visiting their website at ascendxdigital.com.
About AscendX Digital: AscendX Digital Inc. is an industry leader in technology-driven managed channel partner marketing services, helping companies amplify their marketing, connect with more partners and more customers, and drive more growth for everyone in the digital customer journey.
