Outdate Rx awarded Pharmacy Reverse Distribution agreement with Premier, Inc.

Outdate Rx, Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution- The way returns should be done.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outdate Rx has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Pharmacy Reverse Distribution with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Pharmacy Reverse Distribution."As a Premier supplier in the reverse distribution industry, we are dedicated to maximizing credit recovery, reducing waste, and supporting safe pharmaceutical management across Premier’s network," said Outdate's President, Michael Granados. "We appreciate the opportunity to serve Premier and remain committed to excellence in every aspect of Outdate Rx handling."Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution plays a critical role in helping pharmacies and hospitals. Outdate Rx offers pharmacies regulatory expertise, financial value, and operational convenience. A trusted distributor like Outdate Rx helps ensure DEA and FDA compliance, provides secure chain-of-custody procedures, and supports audit readiness. Pharmacies can look to Outdate Rx to maximize manufacturer credits, offer transparent pricing, and process returns quickly. Additionally, Outdate Rx offers ease of use, reliable customer service, strong reporting tools, and the ability to handle both controlled and non-controlled substances, making the overall process more efficient, compliant, and cost-effective.Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.Outdate Rx offers premium services to support pharmacy operations nationwide. Their unique, customer-centric approach to business provides their customers with unmatched visibility and clarity into their processes and provides them with peace of mind. Outdate Rx's processes enable customers to obtain the maximum credit value possible while improving reporting, reducing costs, and assisting pharmacies with compliance.

