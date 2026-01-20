Pharmacy Owners and Clinics Urged to Register with MedTrax to Meet DSCSA Compliance Requirements

MedTrax DSCSA Compliance Software

Drug Supply Chain Security Act Enforcement is now in effect. Act today to avoid serious fines and legal consequences for non-compliance.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enforcement of the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) continues to advance, pharmacy owners and healthcare clinics are being encouraged to take immediate action to ensure compliance by registering with MedTrax, a trusted DSCSA compliance and traceability platform designed specifically for dispensers.The DSCSA mandates electronic, interoperable tracking of prescription drugs across the supply chain to protect patients from counterfeit, diverted, or unsafe medications. Pharmacies and clinics are now required to receive, store, and retrieve serialized transaction data electronically, maintain records for six years, and respond promptly to verification and recall requests.MedTrax offers a simple, secure, and cost-effective solution that enables pharmacies and clinics to meet these requirements without disrupting daily operations.“Many independent pharmacies and clinics are still unsure how to comply with DSCSA’s technical requirements,” said Mark Farrell, a MedTrax representative. “MedTrax was built to remove that complexity and give dispensers peace of mind, knowing their compliance systems are in place and ready.”Designed for Pharmacies and ClinicsMedTrax provides:• A secure, cloud-based database for storing DSCSA transaction and serialization data• Interoperable electronic data exchange with manufacturers and wholesalers• 2D barcode scanning and EPCIS support for serialized products• Automated alerts and tools for recalls, verification requests, and suspect product investigations• Six-year data retention to meet federal recordkeeping requirementsThe platform is tailored to the needs of independent pharmacies, health system pharmacies, physician-dispensed clinics, and outpatient facilities, offering straightforward onboarding and ongoing support.Why Register NowWith DSCSA enforcement increasing and supply chain partners now offering full electronic interoperability, failure to comply may result in:• Disruptions in product purchasing or distribution• Increased regulatory risk• Inability to verify or dispense certain prescription medicationsRegistration with MedTrax helps ensure dispensers of prescription medications remain connected, compliant, and operational as enforcement actions continue to rise.Take Action TodayPharmacy owners, clinic administrators, and anyone who dispenses or distributes prescription medications are encouraged to register with MedTrax now to safeguard their operations and maintain uninterrupted patient care.To learn more or register, visit www.medtrax.com/promo or call 855-863-3872.________________________________________About MedTraxMedTrax is a DSCSA compliance platform dedicated to helping pharmacies and clinics securely manage prescription drug traceability requirements. Built by industry professionals, MedTrax delivers practical, dispenser-focused solutions that support patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.