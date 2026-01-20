Minister Blade Nzimande on the back-to-school oversight programme

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande kicked off his 2026 programme with a two-day Back-to-School Oversight programme in the Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal.

This Oversight Programme took place from the 14 to 15 January 2026 and forms part of Minister Nzimande’s District Development Model mandate.

The Programme is also intended to support government’s goals of improving learner performance, reducing dropout rates, strengthening teaching and learning, and in particular, maths and science education.

Accompanied by officials from the Department of Basic Education and other government departments, Local Councillors, Traditional leaders, Private Sector representatives and Community Leaders, Minister Nzimande interacted with the management and learners of Enhlanhleni Combined School, Reichenau Primary School, Dingeka Technical High School, and Blessed Luanda Primary School.

At each of the schools, Minister Nzimande hosted a stakeholder engagement session. These sessions were aimed at providing the Minister with reports on the achievements and challenges of the schools and for all stakeholders to agree on the actions required to address these challenges.

The Minister also used the stakeholder engagement sessions to formally congratulate the province of KwaZulu-Natal on achieving the highest matric pass rate in the country for the 2025 academic year and further expressed his appreciation for the contribution that Educators are making towards the development of learners and South Africa’s skills development needs.

The Minister’s visit also included the handover of learner support material, school shoes, and sanitary pads, which were provided with the support of Sappi.

As he normally does, Minister Nzimande also dedicated some time to talk to the learners.

In his message, he emphasised the connection between science and education by stating that “We cannot hope to have high quality science if we provide our young people with poor quality education. Similarly, we cannot hope to have high quality education as a country if we produce poor quality science. You simply cannot have one without the other.

In fact, all of the technologies that have changed our lives in the last 30 years such as smartphones, electric and self-driving cars, drones, Zoom, search engines such as Google, Facebook, TikTok, Wi-Fi and GPS, would not have existed had it not been for the interdependence between education and science.”

Highlighting the support that his department gives to the Department of Basic Education, Minister Nzimande stated that “We have entered into a long-term partnership with the Department of Basic Education. Through this partnership, we aim to support the Department of Basic Education in improving the pass rate for maths and science and the quality of maths and science teaching in our schools.

To support career guidance, we produce a set of Science, Engineering and Technology career materials which we distribute to schools and communities. Our Department also supports talent identification in STEM where we support learner participation in STEMI Olympiads and fairs such as the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.”

Minister Nzimande reminded the learners that “Everything we do as government is aimed at addressing the development needs of the young people of our country and in return, we expect you to be respectful towards your parents, educators, fellow learners, your communities and most importantly, we expect you to respect yourselves.

We also need you to understand that all the support you are receiving is so that you can become our future Engineers, Scientists, Drone technologists, Police Officers, Psychologists, Ministers, and Presidents.

But most importantly, we are giving you all this support because we love you and want you to grow up to become respected members of society.”

Minister Nzimande’s Back-to-School Oversight Programme also included a Science Career Exhibition that was aimed at encouraging learners to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation and was supported by a number of the Department’s entities, universities, TVET colleges, other science and academic organisations and private sector organisations like SAPPI.

