Saskatchewan Responds to Federal Firearms Buyback Program Launch

January 20, 2026

Over the weekend, the federal government announced the opening of its firearms buyback program for individual firearms owners. While the federal government is asking individuals to register in the program to indicate their interest in receiving compensation, they confirmed that registering in the system will not guarantee compensation for affected firearms owners.

"It is very disappointing that the federal government is continuing to proceed with their completely flawed gun grab program that does nothing to make communities safer," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said.

Attached are photographs of just some of the more than 2,500 firearms that the federal minister continues to suggest are "assault-style guns meant for warfare." Many of the firearms targeted by this program are hunting rifles and collector's items.

"This program will not remove the street weapons that are being used by criminals," McLeod said. "The federal government is targeting law-abiding firearms owners, and they have now confirmed that they will be offering little or no compensation. This is completely unacceptable. Our government is committed to safeguarding the heritage of firearms owners. This spring we are advancing amendments to The Saskatchewan Firearms Act to help ensure our affected firearms owners receive compensation for their legally-obtained property that is now prohibited by federal firearms legislation. We will continue to look at all options to protect law-abiding firearms owners, while taking meaningful measures that will actually improve community safety."

The amendments propose that lawful firearms owners must be fairly compensated by the federal government or their agents, in an amount determined to be appropriate by the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner, if they own firearms that are seized or deemed to be seized as a result of the federal legislation or bans.

"We want to make it clear that there is nothing in our legislation that prevents Saskatchewan firearms owners from participating in the federal buyback program if they desire to do so," SFO Commissioner Robert Freberg said. "We share the frustrations of law-abiding firearms owners that they are being unfairly treated and being threatened with criminal liability if they do not declare firearms for which they are unlikely to receive appropriate compensation. Saskatchewan's approach in this matter has always been around ensuring that individuals receive fair compensation for their property, and the federal government's suggestion that we are somehow attempting to prevent our citizens from being paid fairly is as ridiculous as their buyback program."

In the coming weeks, an online portal will be launched by the Government of Saskatchewan to provide appraisals for all firearms, ammunition and accessories impacted by federal legislation.

Further details on this program and the provincial government's continued efforts to support Saskatchewan firearms owners will be announced soon.

