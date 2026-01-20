Saskatchewan Removes Administrative Hurdles for Service Rig Operators

CANADA, January 20 - Released on January 20, 2026

The provincial government is removing administrative burdens for some drivers of service rigs in the province's energy sector.

Previously, all Saskatchewan service rig drivers were required to get specific endorsements on their licence. They were also required to submit periodic medical fitness reports, similar to drivers licensed to operate other heavy vehicles.

As of today, amendments to The Driver Licensing and Suspension (Mobile Mounted Service Rigs) Amendment Regulations will:

Eliminate the G-Endorsement requirements for Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) member drivers.

Remove the requirement for CAOEC service rig drivers to submit periodic medical reports to SGI.

"Our government is doing all we can to make sure our energy sector is the most competitive in the world,” Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. “I want to thank the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors for their active, positive, and sustained engagement with SGI and the Government of Saskatchewan. This measure will reduce the regulatory burden on energy contractors so they can focus on their core business of producing more energy for a world that needs it by actively reducing red tape for the oil and rig industry by removing the administrative barriers in place. This will also align with the provinces focus on growth and investment for Saskatchewan. Our government continues to listen to industry leaders and are happy to deliver for the hard-working residents in this industry.”

Service rigs spend approximately 95 per cent of their time performing well servicing operations, with very little time spent in transit. When they are on roads, they are driven in convoys, at speeds not exceeding 80 km/h, and largely on secondary or rural roads.

"We applaud the leadership of the Saskatchewan government in removing these administrative hurdles for service rig operators," Canadian Association of Energy Contractors President and CEO Mark Sholz said. "By eliminating the G-Endorsement and periodic medical reporting requirements, these changes significantly improve regulatory efficiencies - particularly for cross-border service rig operations - allowing our industry to align standards and reduce barriers. This smart red tape reduction will enable our crews and equipment to focus on safely and responsibly producing Saskatchewan's oil and gas resources. Safety on the road is paramount, and by adopting the high industry training standards set by the CAOEC, we will ensure that this unique and critical industry in the province continues to uphold, as we have always done, our strong safety record on Saskatchewan roads."

Service rig operators receive highly specialized training through a training program and certification process delivered by CAOEC, which is recognized by the provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The regulatory changes also harmonize Saskatchewan's standards with those in Alberta. In 2019, the premiers of Saskatchewan and Alberta signed a memorandum of understanding to help remove provincial barriers to the movement of service rigs. This would build upon the progress the two jurisdictions have already made on harmonization.

The changes take effect today.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

SGI

Regina

Phone: 306-751-1837

Email: mediainquiries@sgi.sk.ca