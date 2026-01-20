Submit Release
Native American designation now available for state IDs via MVD

PHOENIX – Enrolled members of federally recognized tribal nations in Arizona can now receive driver licenses, instruction permits and ID cards bearing a Native American designation. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has added this option under a state law taking effect Jan. 1. The legislation, House Bill 2852, was sponsored by Rep. Myron Tsosie of Chinle. 

Those who choose this option will have the words “Native American” printed on the front of their credential below the photo and signature.

To update a current credential, a new application and photo will be required along with additional proof of enrollment in a federally recognized tribe within Arizona such as: 

  • Enhanced Tribal Card
  • Tribal Identification Card
  • Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood
  • Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth

Visit azdot.gov for more information about the new card design.

 

