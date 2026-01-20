Job Posting: VISTA Maine Green Schools Network Coordinator

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Innovation is seeking a full-time VISTA member to help organize and build the new Green Schools Network (GSN), as established in Title 20-A, Chapter 335: Maine Green Schools Network.

Join the Maine Green Schools Program by playing the central coordinating role in the development of the newly established GSN. This role is perfect for those seeking to help address climate change, while working daily with some of Maine’s most recognized environmental players!

Find yourself in the center of an exciting new consortium of Maine school educators, administrators, community partners, and youth to strengthen sustainability practices, improve the environmental conditions of Maine school facilities, and expand access to climate-ready curriculum.

You can find additional details about the job at either of the links below:

With questions, please contact Sol Carpenter of Goodwill Northern New England at sol.carpenter@goodwillnne.org.