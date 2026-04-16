Limited Seats Available for Educators at No Cost for “Navigating Grief in the Classroom” Series

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sponsoring a limited number of seats for Maine educators to attend The Kita Center’s “Navigating Grief in the Classroom” series at no cost through the upcoming learning cohort, which begins on May 6, 2026, and ends on June 10. This series of weekly, virtual sessions equips educators, counselors, and school staff with the skills to support grieving students with dignity, connection, and emotional literacy.

Participants will learn to understand grief in the school setting, strengthen self-care practices, foster belonging, practice dignity-centered communication, and create emotionally safe spaces for students. Workshops include hands-on reflection activities, practical strategies to use immediately, and opportunities to connect with a supportive learning community. Developed by a psychologist and former educator specializing in grief, loss, and suicide prevention, this series helps staff respond to grief in the classroom with confidence, compassion, and skill.

Steven Karaiskos, PhD, will facilitate this six-part, virtual series. Workshops run on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. between May 6 and June 10, 2026.

Maine educators interested in this professional development opportunity are encouraged to apply using this form. Please contact mary.c.caron@maine.gov with any questions.