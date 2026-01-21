10ZiG Accelerates Global Momentum Announcing Expanded EMEA Operations with New Office in Germany

10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. Johannes Joester, 10ZiG Director of Sales, Germany Frank Conrad, 10ZiG Director of Pre-Sales, Germany

Company expansion strengthens EMEA presence with key EUC-industry hires to support growing demand for modernized thin client solutions.

PHOENIX, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web app environments, today announced accelerated global momentum and significant expansion across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including the opening of a new office in Germany and the addition of veteran end user computing (EUC) talent to its leadership team. These developments reflect the company’s strong growth trajectory and increasing global demand for 10ZiG’s secure, high-performance, centrally managed endpoint solutions.Joining 10ZiG as Director of Sales, Germany is Johannes Joester. Joester brings more than 20 years of experience in the end user computing (EUC), thin client, and digital workspace industry, including a long tenure at IGEL Technology where he held senior roles leading corporate mid-market accounts, healthcare markets, and sales operations across Germany.Also joining 10ZiG as Director of Pre-Sales, Germany is Frank Conrad, a seasoned technical expert with extensive experience in thin-client architecture, enterprise EUC environments, and pre-sales engineering. Conrad previously served in key technical and leadership roles at IGEL and will now lead technical enablement, solution design, and partner engineering for 10ZiG across the German market.“With the opening of our Germany headquarters and the addition of Johannes Joester and Frank Conrad to our leadership team, 10ZiG is positioned to deliver stronger regional support, deeper expertise, and accelerated growth across EMEA,” said Kevin Greenway, CTO and Managing Director EMEA, 10ZiG Technology . “Our goal remains clear: provide flexible, modernized thin and zero-client endpoints and our free 10ZiG Manager™ without added licensing complexity — now supported by enhanced local presence and industry-proven leadership.”“The German market is undergoing an important transformation as organizations move away from legacy endpoint operating systems and look for a modern, secure, and cost-effective alternative,” said Joester. “10ZiG has the portfolio, the strategy, and the momentum to lead this transition. I’m excited to help expand our presence in Germany and support customers and partners with a true single-vendor approach to modern endpoint management.”New Germany Office Strengthens EMEA PresenceTo support its growing European customer base and meet the accelerating demand for modernized endpoint solutions, 10ZiG has opened a new office in Bremen, Germany—its largest operational investment in the region to date. The new location serves as a strategic hub for the company's expanding EMEA business, enabling closer engagement with partners, enhanced service delivery, and a stronger local presence for enterprises transitioning to cloud-delivered digital workspaces. The Germany office provides:- Localized customer and partner support for more responsive service and direct technical collaboration- Faster response times and deeper regional solution expertise, improving pre-sales engagement and deployment success- Improved logistics and fulfillment, ensuring faster device availability and streamlined European distribution- A scalable foundation for growing sales, technical, and channel operations across the DACH regionThis investment reinforces 10ZiG’s long-term commitment to the European market and its role in supporting organizations as they modernize their endpoint environments.10ZiG offers a comprehensive line of thin and zero-client hardware along with RepurpOS, its PC-repurposing operating system that transforms existing laptops, PCs, or legacy thin clients into modern, secure endpoints ready for VDI, DaaS, or web-based workspaces.Competitive Replacement PromotionFor organizations planning to transition away from IGEL OS or Stratodesk NoTouch OS, 10ZiG has also launched a competitive replacement promotion with exclusive incentives, migration support, and trade-in options. Whether replacing legacy devices or reusing existing hardware with RepurpOS, 10ZiG offers a streamlined, single-vendor path to a fully modernized endpoint environment.For more information join 10ZiG’s live webinar, “The Workplace of the Future: Thin, Smart & Cloud Ready,” on Thursday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. CET by registering here. About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

