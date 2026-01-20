Aquamark Finalizes Secure Funder™ Requirements to Combat Backdooring; Directory Reservations Now Open

Certification Badge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquamark today announced that requirements for its Secure Funder™ certification have been finalized. Funders can now reserve their spot in the public directory ahead of its official launch at the end of Q1 2026.Secure Funder™ certifies alternative finance companies that have implemented safeguards designed to prevent backdooring—the theft and resale of submissions and the sensitive documentation associated with them. The program focuses on four practical areas: email security, CRM access controls, outsourcing protocols, and personnel policies. Requirements are designed to be achievable for funders of all sizes, without creating unnecessary operational burden.While no program can eliminate theft entirely, these safeguards can materially reduce exposure and misuse—and signal that a funder takes broker relationships and merchant data seriously."Backdooring has gone on long enough, and at the rate this problem is growing, inaction becomes an invitation for regulation,” said Christina Duncan, Founder of Aquamark. “This is the industry’s chance to show we can police ourselves. The funders working towards certification are looking to be at the forefront of change, and establish themselves as leaders in the industry. You're willing to demonstrate you're doing business the right way, or you're not. Either way the message is clear."Brokers increasingly have options when choosing funding partners. Secure Funder™ provides a verified list of funders who have demonstrated—not just claimed—their commitment to being part of the solution.Brokers are encouraged to ask their funders to participate.Funders interested in reserving their directory listing can join today at: https://www.aquamark.io/funder

