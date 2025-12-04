Submit Release
Certification Coming to Alternative Finance

An independent certification designed to help funders demonstrate transparent, secure, and responsible practices.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquamark today announced the upcoming launch of Secure Funder, a new certification program designed to bring greater transparency, security, and accountability to alternative finance.

Several leading funders—including Forward Financing, BriteCap Financial, and MonetaFi—have already signaled their support of the initiative.

“The program was developed as a neutral, third-party initiative,” said Christina Duncan, founder of Aquamark. “We’re not affiliated with any broker, funder, or lead provider. We simply want to see business owners get the capital they need—without having to worry about where their sensitive information ends up.”

Aquamark also saw strong interest from organizations across multiple verticals at the recent B2B Finance Expo in Las Vegas, an industry event hosted by deBanked and the SBFA. These discussions further highlight the industry’s growing focus on strengthening data protection and ethical conduct.

This next step reinforces Aquamark’s commitment to addressing a real and persistent problem and taking meaningful action to help solve it.

Funders interested in participating may join the waiting list now at aquamark.io/funder.

