Live Whole Health #301: Be still

Some battles are fought with weapons. Others are fought in silence—in the mind, in the heart, in the soul. As Veterans, we’ve been trained to fight, to endure, to push through pain. But what happens when the battle is internal? When the enemy is invisible—like trauma, guilt, anxiety, or shame?

Many of us are still fighting long after the war is over. I know this because I’ve lived it. I’ve carried memories that haunted me, regrets that weighed me down and emotions that I didn’t know how to process. I had learned how to survive but not how to heal.

That’s when I realized I didn’t have to fight alone.

Stillness is a strength

There’s a sacred reminder in ancient wisdom: “The Divine will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

That isn’t a call to give up—it is a call to trust: To stop striving, to stop trying to fix everything on my own, to allow something greater than myself to step into the fight.

Being still doesn’t mean I am weak. It means I was finally strong enough to surrender the illusion of control. It means I can stop carrying the weight by myself. It means healing is possible—even for me.

You are not alone in your struggle. I see you because I am you. And I want you to know that you don’t have to engage in this battle by yourself. You’re invited to be still. To trust that peace, healing and freedom happen within.

Reflect on these questions

What inner battles am I facing today?

Have you been trying to fight them alone?

What would it look like to invite peace, strength or a sense of purpose into that space?

Your Whole Health means taking care of more than just your body; your mind and spirit also need your attention. Take 6 minutes to practice this grounding meditation:

Grounding Reflection

Sacred Presence,

I release the weight I’ve been carrying.

Step into my struggle. Be my strength and my peace.

Teach me to be still and trust that I am not alone.

Let healing begin—within and around me.

If you are a Veteran in crisis or are concerned about one, you can find support anytime day or night: The Veterans Crisis Line is available around the clock for Veterans in need of support.