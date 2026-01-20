Decreasing suicide risk: How to support the Veterans in your life

Use these VA tools and resources to keep your Veteran loved one safe, healthy and protected against suicide.

Preventing Veteran suicide takes collective action. Veterans and their families, friends, caregivers, loved ones and entire communities must work together to offer support and hope to those who need it. VA has many resources for anyone who knows and loves a Veteran that wants to help. But it takes all of us working together. Here are some tools and resources you should know that can help in the fight against Veteran suicide.

Recognize signs of distress

When you learn the ways Veterans might act or talk when they’re going through a crisis, you become a potential lifeline. Review the Signs of Crisis to learn about what signs require immediate action, as well as warning signs that might indicate a Veteran needs additional support.

Have meaningful conversations

Just by being there to talk and listen, you’re helping a Veteran stay safe. Every time you ask a Veteran how they’re doing and really listen, or let them know you’re there if they need you, you help strengthen their well-being. We all need that sometimes. But if a Veteran in crisis needs to have a more serious conversation, you can be there for them then, too.

Review the Crisis Conversation Handout for specific things to say to the Veteran in your life. It’s OK to ask them: “Are you thinking of killing yourself?” Asking about thoughts of suicide does not increase their suicide risk. If a Veteran is at risk, encourage them to contact the Veterans Crisis Line: dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Encourage help-seeking

Veterans can take steps anytime to protect themselves against suicide risk and bolster their overall well-being, like these protective factors published online. Sometimes all it takes for a Veteran to be safer is for them to be aware of the resources they can turn to when they do need help. You can remind them that asking for help takes strength. And you can try to encourage them in things they’re doing or interested in doing that are “protective factors” against suicide.

Read up on these yourself, and tell the Veteran in your life that they’re available whenever they need:

Don’t Wait. Reach Out. Here, Veterans can proactively take steps to see what kind of support they can find for challenges related to relationships, money, substance use, health and much more.

VA Safety Plan App: You can help your Veteran loved one use this app, which guides them through the process of creating a plan they can follow if they find themselves needing help in a crisis. The app guides them through listing ways to cope, distractions, the people they can call for support and how they can keep themselves safe.

Arm yourself with resources

VA has resources specifically created for Veterans, supporters and caregivers like you. It’s not always easy to know how to best support the Veteran in your life, but these tools make it clear and guide you every step of the way:

VA S.A.V.E. Training: This free course, which you can take at your own pace online or in person with a suicide prevention coordinator, will help you understand the problem of Veteran suicide in the United States, how to identify a Veteran who might be at risk and exactly what to do if a Veteran needs help. You can be that one person who makes a difference and potentially saves a life.

VA Suicide Prevention Toolkit for Caregivers: This toolkit is a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about preventing Veteran suicide, from safe firearm storage to respite care services for you when you need a break. You can review it on your own time whenever you have a moment and jot down important websites, numbers and resources.

As someone who knows and loves a Veteran, you’re a crucial supporter and could even help save a life. VA is here for the Veterans in your life, and for you, too, with the tools you need to help prevent Veteran suicide.

If you’re going through a tough time or know a Veteran who is, contact the Veterans Crisis Line today for help: dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. We’re here for you whenever you need us.