New teachers find support, celebration at annual event

On the first Saturday, post-winter break, the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines was lively with close to 120 new and pre-service teachers and teacher mentors from across the state engaging in a day of professional development, connection and celebration.

The 11th annual Emerging Educators Academy, themed this year as “Iowa Educators Lead,” offered teachers within the first three years of the profession with opportunities to hear best practices and gain valuable resources while also making connections with some of the best educators from Iowa and in the nation.

“The Emerging Educators Academy is such a unique and wonderful opportunity for new teachers to learn practical tips for their classrooms and find that special feeling of empowerment,” said Melanie Bloom, 2025 Iowa Teacher of the Year and Emerging Educators Academy conference committee chair. “We hope everyone took something meaningful with them from the event, whether it is a new connection, a new perspective or a just a renewed sense of how impactful their work is for Iowa communities.”

Sponsored in partnership by the Iowa Department of Education’s Outstanding Iowa Educators, Iowa State Education Association and Drake University School of Education, this year’s Emerging Educators Academy featured several exciting learning opportunities and speakers throughout the full-day event. Joining Bloom and Drake University School of Education Dean Ryan Wise, Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow kicked off the morning, welcoming participants and noting recent achievements in school performance, early literacy, mathematics instruction and Iowa’s strong teacher pipeline, among several others.

Additionally, the newly crowned 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year Stephanie Pritts, along with the eight 2026 Regional Teachers of the Year, were introduced to the crowd.

“This is my first time attending the Emerging Educators Academy, and I’m excited to explore the professional development opportunities it offers for new teachers," Pritts said. “In education, we are lifelong learners, and there is always something new to learn and take away. I love walking away with fresh ideas, strategies and best practices that I can share with the teachers I support and help implement in meaningful ways.”

The event’s featured keynote speaker was 2025 National Teacher of the Year Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher from Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania. Her session was highly anticipated by the audience of new and pre-service teachers as well as teacher mentors.

“Ashlie brings an amazing mix of sharing inspiration and evidence-based classroom instruction,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, Department administrative consultant. “It was great hearing about how she incorporates such a sense of joy in her classroom, while also supporting students to learn at high levels.”

Participants also enjoyed several breakout sessions throughout the day, ranging from boosting student engagement to educator wellness to math routines and more. New and pre-service teachers also had several opportunities to meet directly with experienced and award-winning teachers during sessions known as “Teacher’s Lounge Q&A.”

“It’s all about providing that much-needed support to strengthen skills and re-energize mindsets,” Bloom said. “The Teacher’s Lounge sessions were available all day for anyone to ask veteran teachers their perspective on how to approach something. These were a great addition to this year’s Emerging Educators Academy.”

Closing with a larger, interactive Q&A session with Crosson and Bloom, this year’s Emerging Educators Academy not only provided valuable insight, resources and support to Iowa’s new teachers, It also served as a celebration of their accomplishments.

“It’s awesome to see new teachers come aboard, bring their talents and ideas and move the profession ahead,” Bloom said. “It’s so important that we celebrate and support new teachers because they are the future.”