Hawkins Flight Academy Adds Piper Aztec Multi Engine Aircraft to Training Fleet

Hawkins Flight Academy's Newly Acquired Piper Aztec Hawkins Flight Academy's Newly Acquired Piper Aztec In Flight Hawkins Flight Academy's Newly Acquired Piper Aztec On Ramp Hawkins Flight Academy's Piper Aztec Panel

Hawkins Flight Academy announces the addition of a Piper Aztec to its fleet, expanding multi engine training with a strong focus on safety and structure.

We did not choose the Aztec despite its age [...] We chose it because decades of real world training experience have proven its value. It is stable, forgiving, and built around safety.” — Mike Harris, CoFounder and Chief Visionary

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawkins Flight Academy has announced the addition of a Piper Aztec multi engine aircraft to its growing training fleet , reinforcing the academy’s commitment to safety focused, professional pilot development.The aircraft will be used for multi engine add on and advanced commercial training at Hawkins Flight Academy’s Shelbyville, Tennessee location.While the academy operates a modern fleet equipped with advanced avionics and glass cockpit technology, leadership intentionally selected the Piper Aztec for its reputation as one of the most stable and forgiving multi engine training aircraft ever produced.“When we evaluated aircraft for multi engine training, our priority was safety, predictability, and confidence under workload,” said Mike Harris, CoFounder and Chief Visionary of Hawkins Flight Academy. “The Aztec has a long track record of producing calm and capable pilots, especially during high demand training scenarios.”Built for Stability and ControlThe Piper Aztec was designed during an era when structural strength and redundancy were central to aircraft engineering. Its heavier airframe and wide stance provide exceptional stability, smoother handling, and predictable energy management.That stability becomes especially valuable during engine out training and asymmetric thrust scenarios where students are learning complex decision making under pressure.Forgiving by DesignMulti engine training demands precision, situational awareness, and confidence. The Aztec’s long fuselage and balanced control characteristics create an aircraft that responds consistently and honestly to pilot inputs.Students benefit from an aircraft that allows them to focus on procedures, systems knowledge, and aeronautical decision making rather than fighting handling quirks.Proven Safety HistoryFor decades, the Piper Aztec has been widely used by professional flight schools, charter operators, and government agencies. Its continued presence in training environments is the result of dependability and predictable performance rather than aesthetics or speed.Hawkins Flight Academy selected the platform specifically for its strong safety margins and history of effective pilot instruction.Training That Builds JudgmentWhile the airframe reflects classic aviation engineering, the aircraft is equipped to meet modern training requirements. The Aztec integrates seamlessly into Hawkins’ structured syllabus, helping pilots develop systems knowledge and sound judgment that transfer directly to advanced aircraft and airline operations.“We did not choose the Aztec despite its age,” Harris added. “We chose it because decades of real world training experience have proven its value. It is stable, forgiving, and built around safety.”With the addition of the Piper Aztec, Hawkins Flight Academy continues to expand its professional pilot training pathway while maintaining its core focus on safety, structure, and long term student success.About Hawkins Flight AcademyHawkins Flight Academy is a professional pilot training organization based in Shelbyville, Tennessee with an additional location in Tupelo, Mississippi. The academy offers structured flight training programs from private pilot through advanced commercial and instructor certification, operating a modern fleet designed to support career focused aviation training.For more information, visit the Hawkins Flight Academy website or contact the admissions team directly.

