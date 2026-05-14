Vegas Aviation Selects Right Rudder Marketing as Agency Partner

RRM + Vegas Aviation Partnership Right Rudder Marketing is a digital marketing company that helps flight schools enroll more students Vegas Aviation Logo Vegas Aviation Website

Vegas Aviation, a Las Vegas flight school, has partnered with Right Rudder Marketing to lead digital marketing and student growth efforts.

The engagement starts with the website because no advertising campaign works when the conversion surface isn't ready. We build the foundation first.” — Tim Jedrek RRM CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Rudder Marketing , the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools, announced today a new partnership with Vegas Aviation , a career-focused flight school operating at North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT) in Las Vegas, Nev. RRM will lead Vegas Aviation's digital marketing strategy with the goal of strengthening the school's student enrollment infrastructure and positioning the brand for long-term growth in one of the nation's most competitive flight training markets.Vegas Aviation trains student pilots pursuing airline careers at North Las Vegas Airport, a Class D facility adjacent to Las Vegas Class B airspace. The school operates eight Cessna 172N aircraft and two Beechcraft Duchess multi-engine trainers, all equipped with Garmin G5 EFIS and Garmin 430W GPS avionics. More than 200 students have rated the school five stars on Google, helping establish Vegas Aviation as one of the highest-rated flight training providers in the Las Vegas metro area.The partnership launches against the backdrop of increasing commercial pilot demand across North America. Boeing's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook projects 119,000 new commercial pilots will be needed in North America through 2044, while Oliver Wyman estimates the largest annual pilot supply gap will occur in 2026. As competition for career-track students intensifies, flight schools are investing heavily in enrollment systems designed to convert motivated prospects into long-term students.Right Rudder Marketing will deploy its full suite of aviation-specific marketing services on behalf of Vegas Aviation, including website copywriting, search engine optimization, paid advertising, email nurture sequences, social media content and sales enablement materials. The engagement begins with a full homepage rewrite designed to position Vegas Aviation around career outcomes and improve conversion performance for discovery flight bookings and student inquiries."Vegas Aviation has the aircraft, the airspace and the student reviews to compete at the highest level in their market," said Tim Jedrek, CEO of Right Rudder Marketing. "The engagement starts with the website because no advertising campaign works when the conversion surface isn't ready. We build the foundation first."The scope of work also includes restructuring the school's About page with individual instructor profile cards featuring CFI ratings and experience, repositioning more than 200 verified five-star Google reviews into the homepage hero section and expanding into paid search and video content targeting career-change adults and younger students pursuing airline careers in Southern Nevada."We built this school to train pilots who want to work as pilots, not just fly on weekends,"said Tom Trotter, founder of Vegas Aviation. "The pilot shortage is real and our students know it. RRM understands the career-track student in a way a generalist agency doesn't. That mattered to us."Pilots and aspiring aviators in the Las Vegas area can learn more about Vegas Aviation's training programs and schedule a discovery flight at vegasaviation.com. For information about Right Rudder Marketing's services for flight schools across the country, visit rightruddermarketing.com.About Vegas AviationVegas Aviation is a career-focused flight school based at North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT) in Nevada. The school operates a Garmin-equipped fleet of Cessna 172N and Beechcraft Duchess aircraft and provides training from Private Pilot Certificate through multi-engine commercial ratings. Vegas Aviation has earned more than 200 five-star Google reviews from named, verified students. Learn more at vegasaviation.com.About Right Rudder MarketingRight Rudder Marketing is the only full-service digital marketing agency built exclusively for flight schools. Specializing in student pilot acquisition, RRM helps flight training organizations across the United States grow their enrollment through SEO, paid advertising, content marketing and conversion strategy. Learn more about RRM's Flight School Marketing System at rightruddermarketing.com.

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