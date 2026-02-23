Right Rudder Marketing Launches America's Best Flight Schools, a New Web Documentary Series

America's Best Flight School Right Rudder Marketing Logo Right Rudder Marketing Log

New Web Documentary Series Spotlighting Flight Schools Across the U.S. Premiere Episode Airs February 23, 2026 on YouTube

I really just wanted to show the world what it’s like running a flight school. I think most people don’t really understand the flight training industry and the effort it takes to become a pilot.” — Tim Jedrek

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Rudder Marketing , the leading digital marketing agency for flight schools in the United States, today announced the launch of America's Best Flight Schools , a new web documentary series premiering on the Right Rudder Marketing YouTube channel on February 23, 2026. The series follows founder Tim Jedrek and his team as they travel the country visiting flight schools that are setting the standard for operational excellence, culture, and marketing.Each episode takes viewers inside a real flight school, touring the fleet, sitting down with CFIs, student pilots, and school owners, to show the world what it truly takes to run a flight school and train the next generation of aviators. From a business owner learning to fly his own plane to a 20-year-old working toward her instrument rating and a career with the airlines, every story is a testament to the passion that drives the aviation community.“I really just wanted to show the world what it’s like running a flight school. I think most people don’t really understand the flight training industry and the effort it takes to become a pilot. Every pilot has their own journey and reasons for starting flight training.”— Tim Jedrek, Founder, Right Rudder MarketingThe series also aims to address a persistent gap in public understanding of the flight training industry. The journey from a single Cessna 172 and a handful of students to a full-scale flight school operation is one of dedication, investment, and community impact. America's Best Flight Schools captures what makes each school unique and how the love of aviation transcends state lines.About Right Rudder MarketingRight Rudder Marketing is the leading digital marketing agency for flight schools in the United States, specializing in SEO, Google Ads, website development, CRM automation, and the complete Flight School Marketing System. The agency is dedicated to helping flight schools attract more student pilots and grow their businesses. Learn more at rightruddermarketing.com.Where to WatchThe first episode of America's Best Flight Schools premieres February 23, 2026 on the Right Rudder Marketing YouTube channel. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe and enable notifications to stay up to date on new episode releases.

What Does It REALLY Take to Run a Flight School? | Summit Flight Academy

