EXANTE appoints Alex Kishchuk as Trade Desk Lead

Alex Kishchuk, Trade Desk Lead at EXANTE

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global prime broker EXANTE has appointed Alex Kishchuk as Trade Desk Lead. He will head global trade execution and operations, ensuring EXANTE’s trading infrastructure continues to deliver the speed, transparency and control that professional and institutional clients expect as it scales its offering. Kishchuk will report directly to Zane Kotane, Chief Operations Officer.Kishchuk brings more than a decade of experience in financial markets, trade execution and operational leadership. He has held senior roles at J.P. Morgan, Allfunds Bank and BNP Paribas Securities Services, managing high-performing teams and driving cross-border initiatives across Europe. He holds a Master’s in Management from the University of Warsaw and has passed all three levels of the CFA Program.Zane Kotane, COO, EXANTE, said:“As EXANTE celebrates 15 years of growth and we continue to scale into new markets, strengthening our trading infrastructure is more important than ever. Alex’s leadership and international expertise will be instrumental in building a scalable, future-ready Trade Desk that enhances execution quality, reinforces transparency and keeps clients firmly in control.”Alex Kishchuk said:“EXANTE is at a pivotal stage of growth. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our trading infrastructure, streamline processes and deliver even greater value to clients.”About EXANTEEXANTE is a global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, 8 asset classes and 1 million+ instruments through a single multi-currency account powered by proprietary technology. The firm provides customisable solutions, advanced trading modules and robust infrastructure for professional and institutional clients worldwide. The EXANTE brand is licensed to a family of brokers and individually regulated by CySEC (Cyprus), SFC (Hong Kong), MFSA (Malta) and FCA (UK).Media contact:Julia Chapman, jch@exante.eu

