Prime Broker EXANTE Launches Omni Screener: Smarter Market Analysis Across Asset Classes

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global prime broker EXANTE today announced the launch of Omni Screener, a powerful new module designed to transform the way professional traders search for and evaluate financial instruments.The new tool brings multiple asset categories into a single, easy-to-use interface, enabling clients to compare, filter, and analyse markets with unprecedented efficiency. At launch, Omni Screener supports stocks, ETFs, and bonds, with expansion to additional asset classes planned for the future.The new Omni Screener features:- Smarter filters: Tailored criteria such as Market Cap, P/E ratios, and Coupon Rates adapt to the instrument type.- Custom screeners: Traders can create and save personalised screeners to streamline repeated analysis.- Flexible views: Choose from predefined layouts or build bespoke dashboards to focus on the data that matters.Richard Forss, EXANTE’s Chief Technology Officer said: “At EXANTE, innovation is always driven by our clients. Omni Screener is a direct response to their demand for faster, smarter ways to compare opportunities across asset classes. Because we own and continuously develop our proprietary platform, we can turn client feedback into cutting-edge tools, ensuring our technology evolves in lockstep with the needs of professional traders.”Omni Screener is available immediately via the latest EXANTE desktop platform update.About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global prime broker offering access to 50+ markets, 8 asset classes, and more than one million instruments from a single multi-currency account. With proprietary technology, advanced trading modules, and a resilient infrastructure, EXANTE provides customised solutions for high-net-worth clients, institutions, and professional partners worldwide.Media Contact:Julia Chapman jch@exante.eu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.