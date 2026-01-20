Galt Phranchise™ System Expands into New York

Galt Phranchise™ System is proud to announce its expansion into New York with the launch of 6 new franchise territories across the state.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galt Phranchise™ System, the pharmaceutical franchise model redefining community-based healthcare, is proud to announce its expansion into New York with the launch of 6 new franchise territories across the state.This strategic growth marks a significant milestone in Galt’s mission to empower local entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical care directly within their communities. With this expansion, Galt continues to lower barriers to entry into the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, enabling compliant, patient-centric enterprises that serve neighborhoods with authenticity and care.“We’re thrilled to welcome these new franchisees into the Galt family,” said Mike Harley, Chief Franchise Officer of Galt Phranchise ™ System. “Their commitment and passion to community health and entrepreneurial spirit is in alignment with our vision of transforming pharmaceutical access through local ownership.”Galt Phranchise™ System continues to enhance the traditional pharmaceutical model by offering a scalable, franchise-based approach that prioritizes community engagement, regulatory compliance, and sustainable growth. With this expansion, Galt is deepening its footprint in New York, bringing its FDA-approved prescription portfolio and educational outreach to Brooklyn, while expanding access to innovative treatments and building strong partnerships in Queens.About Galt Phranchise™ System (“GPS”)Founded in 2018, Galt Phranchise™ System is redefining pharmaceutical distribution by creating a unique franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs to own and operate local pharmaceutical sales enterprises. The GPS model empowers individuals to promote health-related products through education, outreach, and relationships—while providing superior support to navigate the complexities of the pharmaceutical industry.For media inquiries or franchise opportunities, please visit GaltFranchise.com or call 855-965-2783.

