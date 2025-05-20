Mike Harley Appointed Chief Franchisor Officer at Galt Phranchise Systems

Galt Phranchise Systems is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Harley as its new Chief Franchisor Officer.

I am thrilled to join the Galt family and contribute to its mission of delivering accessible healthcare products through a robust franchise network.” — Mike Harley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galt Phranchise Systems LLC (“ GPS ”) is proud to announce Mike Harley's appointment as its new Chief Franchisor Officer. Harley will bring decades of experience in franchise development and strategic business growth to the company.With a career spanning over 40 years, Mike has built and led successful national and international franchise systems, transforming brands into global powerhouses. Mike’s franchise expertise dates back to 1983, when he played a pivotal role in expanding a low-cost car rental brand into a global network of over 1,000 locations across 50 countries. Later, as President and COO of Payless Car Sales, he started and led the company’s growth to nearly 60 dealerships across 16 states and Puerto Rico in under five years. His leadership propelled brands to new heights, earning them recognition on the Franchise Times Top 200 Franchises List.Beyond franchising, Mike has guided strategic growth and development across multiple industries, including travel, parking, retail, e-commerce, digital marketing, and other B2C verticals. His ability to boost revenue, profitability, and operational efficiency has made him a sought-after visionary strategist for franchise brands looking to scale.At GPS, Mike will spearhead Galt’s franchise expansion efforts, ensuring that Galt Pharmaceuticals ’ FDA-approved products reach a broader audience through a well-planned and sustainable growth model. His dynamic, hands-on leadership and forward-thinking vision will be instrumental in shaping GPS’s future as the first-ever pharmaceutical franchise model."I am thrilled to join the Galt family and contribute to its mission of delivering accessible healthcare products through a robust franchise network," said Harley. "Franchising is a powerful tool for growth, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to support franchisees and elevate the brand’s success."About Galt Phranchise SystemsBased in Atlanta, GA, Galt Phranchise Systems (GPS) is the first and only franchisor to partner with a pharmaceutical company to create a unique franchise concept that allows an entrepreneur or business entity to market and promote pharmaceutical and health-related products in their local markets. With Galt Pharmaceuticals ( www.galtrx.com ) managing the high-barrier industry functions, Galt Phranchise Systems has worked hard in building the foundation and business systems that allow Phranchise Owners to focus on operating their truly patient-centric, local businesses. With over 500 territories available across the nation, GPS seeks entrepreneurial-minded sales or healthcare professionals looking to disrupt the big pharma model by decentralizing pharmaceutical sales and distribution.

