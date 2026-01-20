Test your bird knowledge against an MDC naturalist during virtual trivia Feb. 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Are you smarter than a naturalist? Test your knowledge of Missouri birds during a free virtual trivia session hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.
Participants can compete as an individual or gather a team of family and friends. All ages are welcome, and questions will vary in difficulty. An MDC naturalist and life-long birder will lead the game.
Registration is required for this free event. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213559 to register. Be sure to include an email address upon registration. The presenter will email the program link to participants shortly before the program.
Bird trivia is a fun way to spend an afternoon, but it’s also great way to prepare for this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count! Between Feb. 13-16, people around the world are encouraged to go birdwatching and submit their counts of different species to a global database. This information helps scientists better understand and protect birds of all sorts. Visit https://www.birdcount.org to learn more.
Explore MDC’s field guide to learn all about Missouri birds by visiting https://mdc.mo.gov/wildlife/birds.
MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility
