The Alliance urges Medi-Cal members: renew to keep coverage

Amidst Medi-Cal changes, the Alliance aims to ensure members retain health coverage

SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), the local Medi-Cal plan, urges its members to keep their coverage by renewing on time as statewide changes to benefits and eligibility began to roll out Jan. 1, 2026.This year’s changes to Medi-Cal include requirements and restrictions concerning asset limits and immigration status. This means some people will not be able to obtain coverage if they have an unsatisfactory immigration status, and those currently enrolled may lose coverage if their assets exceed set limits. The larger group of Medi-Cal recipients—those who still meet eligibility requirements—remain at risk of losing coverage if they miss their window to renew.To keep coverage, Alliance Medi-Cal members should 1) Let their county Medi-Cal office know if they have moved recently, ensuring the county has their updated contact information; 2) Know their renewal date and watch for their renewal information in the mail; and 3) If needed, complete and return all renewal paperwork on time.Renewals can also be completed using the BenefitsCal website or by contacting the local county Medi-Cal office to renew by mail, phone or in person.“Our members rely on Medi-Cal for quality care that improves health outcomes. The Alliance remains committed to helping members understand how to keep their coverage so we can continue to provide as many community members as possible with the care they need to live their healthiest lives,” said Alliance CEO Michael Schrader.The Alliance is partnering with local agencies and providers to spread awareness on Medi-Cal renewals through community collaboratives, outreach events and webinars. The Alliance is also publishing advertisements, social media, text messages, flyers distributed through schools and other communications to broadly inform local community members of key renewal and eligibility information. For more information on Medi-Cal changes and renewals, Alliance members can visit www.thealliance.health/medi-cal-changes. A significant portion of residents rely on Medi-Cal for their health care needs, with one out of two people in Merced and Monterey counties and one out of three people in Mariposa, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties currently enrolled in the plan that serves low-income Californians. Coverage includes vital services such as preventative and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, prescription drug coverage and more. Eligible Alliance members can also access services that help with food security, stable housing and navigating their health care.About Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance)The Alliance is a regional Medi-Cal managed care health plan established in 1996, dedicated to improving access to health care for over 430,000 members in Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. The organization has received full accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for both Health Plan Accreditation and Health Equity Accreditation. Operating under the state’s County Organized Health System (COHS) model, the Alliance connects members with providers to deliver timely services and care, emphasizing prevention, early detection and effective treatment. With a vision of “healthy people, healthy communities,” the Alliance remains committed to enhancing access to quality health care for its members. For more information, visit www.thealliance.health. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.