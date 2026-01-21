For The Children Introduces Updated Brand Reflecting Growth and Expanded Church-Based Programs

For The Children

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For The Children (forthechildren.org), a national nonprofit that equips local churches to support children who have experienced relational trauma, introduced an updated brand identity that marks a new chapter of growth for the organization and its expanding year-round programs. The refreshed identity improves how For The Children communicates its mission and underscores its long-standing commitment to serving children in foster care.“This updated brand affirms the purpose behind our work. For The Children equips churches to support children in foster care with safety, consistency and trusted relationships. This identity helps us communicate that mission with greater clarity as our programs continue to grow,” said Wendy McMahan, president of For The Children.For The Children has grown from a single summer camp into a year-round network of church-based, trauma-informed programming. Volunteers receive training in child safety, trauma-informed care and abuse prevention to ensure consistent, trustworthy environments for children. The organization also trains volunteers and church partners in Trust-Based Relational Intervention, a promising evidence-based model developed at the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at TCU. This approach equips adults to respond to the behavioral and relational needs of children who have experienced relational trauma and reinforces the supportive environments central to For The Children’s programs.For The Children equips churches and communities through three core programs: Royal Family KIDS Camp , a trauma-informed summer camp experience for children in foster care Royal Family KIDS Mentoring , a school-year mentoring program led by trained volunteers Bridge to Belonging , a newer program offering ongoing support and community connections for children and caregiversThese programs are delivered by more than 200 chapters in 45 states and 10 countries. Since its founding in 1985, more than 179,233 children have participated in its programs through local church partners equipped by For The Children. National estimates show that the United States has more than 350,000 churches and approximately 320,000 children in foster care, underscoring the opportunity for churches to offer stability, belonging and trusted relationships to children who need them most.The importance and visibility of this work were reaffirmed through For The Children’s participation in the recent White House signing of the Fostering the Future Executive Order, which highlighted the need for mentorship and consistent relationships for youth in foster care. Wendy McMahan, president of For The Children, attended the ceremony emphasizing the national relevance of the organization’s mission and programs. Their participation reflects the expertise, leadership and lived experience that inform For The Children’s commitment to serving children in foster care.For The Children’s work is guided by faith, excellence and love, and by the belief that every child deserves safety, dignity and a place to belong. Behind each story of healing is a partnership among families, volunteers and people of faith living out compassion in action.One example is the story of Dr. Samantha Orr, a board member and alumna of the program. Orr entered foster care at age 8 and attended a Royal Family KIDS Camp that same year, where she met the family who later adopted her.“My experience with Royal Family KIDS showed me what consistent and compassionate care can mean for a child in foster care,” Orr said. “The volunteers who invested in me helped create a path toward stability and belonging, and that is what For The Children continues to provide.”All U.S.-based chapters follow a comprehensive child protection plan that includes national background checks, abuse-prevention training, trauma-informed practices and established supervision policies to ensure safe and consistent environments for children.To access For The Children’s new brand assets, request media materials, or learn more about how your church or community can support children in foster care, please visit forthechildren.org.About For The ChildrenFor The Children is a national nonprofit that equips churches and communities to create safe, trauma-informed programs for children who have experienced abuse, neglect or relational trauma. Through more than 200 chapters in 45 states and 10 countries, the organization provides Royal Family KIDS Camp, Royal Family KIDS Mentoring and Bridge to Belonging. These programs help children build trust, stability and long-term connection. For more information, visit forthechildren.org.

