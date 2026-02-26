National Foster Care Summit in Dallas to Feature Texas-Developed Trauma Model

When churches are equipped with proven tools, they can provide the stability and consistent relationships children in foster care need.” — Wendy McMahan

SANTA ANA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For The Children , a national nonprofit that equips local churches to serve and support children who have experienced relational trauma, will host its 2026 LIFT Summit Conference on March 6-7 in Dallas, Texas.The annual event brings together leaders and advocates serving children in the welfare system. Attendees will receive specialized resources for the organization’s core programs : Royal Family KIDS Camp, Royal Family KIDS Mentoring and Bridge to Belonging.A central focus of this year’s summit is Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI), an evidence-based model developed at the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. The approach equips adults to respond to the behavioral and relational needs of children who have experienced abuse or neglect."LIFT is where our leaders and volunteers receive the tools and encouragement they need to serve well," said Wendy McMahan, president of For The Children. "When churches are equipped with proven tools, they can provide the stability and consistent relationships children in foster care need."Conference sessions will cover trauma-informed care and child safety, volunteer recruitment and risk management, and strategies for community partnerships and team development.Since its first summer camp in 1985, For The Children has grown into an international network. The organization supports more than 200 chapters in 45 states and 10 countries. To date, more than 179,000 children have participated in these programs through local church partners. All U.S. chapters follow a child protection plan that includes national background checks and mandatory safety protocols.For more information on the 2026 LIFT Summit Conference, visit forthechildren.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.