Wednesday, January 21, 2026
CANADA, January 20 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Davos, Switzerland
7:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Investors Industry Governors Meeting at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
Closed to media
12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders Luncheon.
Closed to media
Zurich, Switzerland
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Ontario.
Note to media:
National Capital Region, Canada
8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Ontario.
Closed to media
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.