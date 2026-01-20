Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,846 in the last 365 days.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

CANADA, January 20 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Davos, Switzerland

7:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Investors Industry Governors Meeting at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Closed to media

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders Luncheon.

Closed to media

Zurich, Switzerland

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Ontario.

Note to media:

National Capital Region, Canada

8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Ontario.

Closed to media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.