Vislink Introduces Updated CLIQ RF Wireless Video Transmitter for Live Broadcast Applications

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global provider of real-time wireless video solutions for live broadcast production, today announced the latest generation of CLIQ , its compact RF wireless camera transmitter designed to support high-quality, low-latency video contribution across a wide range of live production environments.CLIQ builds on Vislink’s established RF transmission expertise, offering broadcasters a small, lightweight transmitter capable of delivering 4K UHD HDR or dual HD HDR video using efficient HEVC (H.265) encoding, while maintaining the reliability required for major sports, music, news and other significant live events. Its compact form factor allows it to be deployed in locations where size, weight, and power consumption are critical considerations.CLIQ has been designed to give production teams a flexible RF transmitter that integrates cleanly into existing broadcast workflows,” said Craig Hallas, Director of Product Management at Vislink. “It’s a practical evolution of our compact RF portfolio, focused on predictable performance, image quality, and ease of deployment in demanding live environments.”Designed for Modern Live Production:CLIQ supports a wide range of broadcast formats, including 12G-SDI for 4K UHD up to 50/60p, or dual 3G-SDI inputs for HD workflows. Using HEVC (H.265) encoding with support for 10-bit 4:2:2 and HDR formats such as HLG and S-Log, the transmitter enables high image quality while making efficient use of available RF spectrum.Ultra-reliable COFDM transmission, combined with support for multiple modulation standards and bandwidths, allows CLIQ to be configured for a variety of production scenarios, from large outside broadcasts to tightly controlled RF environments.Compact, Flexible, Field-Ready:Measuring just over 100 mm in length and designed for low power consumption, CLIQ is well suited to mounting directly to smaller, lightweight cameras, as well as in handheld, body-worn, vehicle-mounted and aerial camera applications, including drones. Its small size and straightforward setup make it practical for fast-moving productions where rapid deployment is essential.The transmitter offers a wide RF tuning range (approximately 1.35 – 7.8 GHz, subject to licensing), with configuration handled via an intuitive web-based interface over Ethernet or Wi-Fi, reducing setup time in the field.Secure and Integrated Workflows:CLIQ supports industry-standard encryption options, including AES-128 and AES-256, as well as BISS modes, helping broadcasters protect valuable live content during transmission. It is compatible with Vislink’s existing RF receivers and IP-based infrastructure, allowing it to be introduced into established systems without significant workflow changes.“With CLIQ, the focus has been on delivering a compact RF transmitter that production teams can rely on day-to-day,” said Raj Kotecha, SVP Global Sales & Support at Vislink. “It’s about consistent performance, flexibility across frequencies and formats, and straightforward integration into live broadcast operations with existing workflows.”CLIQ is available now through Vislink’s global sales network.

